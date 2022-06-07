PELLA -- Kamryn Waymire, a Central College student from Elk Horn, has been named to the dean's list for the Spring 2022 semester.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
Central College of Pella is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor and leadership formation and for cultivating diversity of thought and culture through the arts and sciences, professional fields of study and experiential learning.