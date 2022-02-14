The caucus is over and now on to the county convention. Our caucus though rather small was dynamic and very grass roots. I hope that all the caucuses held Monday met attendee's expectations.
Making decisions at the local level is a way to bring people together to decide what is best for an organization, city and county government, school boards and other governing bodies. Input from member and citizens is what makes democracy work.
Some of us choose not to participate and feel comfortable with allowing others to make decisions. Participation in decision making is not an easy task. One must be informed, willing attend meetings and willing to speak up.
It's interesting that the Iowa State Legislature is now proposing bills that duplicate decisions made at the local level by school boards. The parent's bill of rights is one of those pieces of legislation. Parents already have the right to do everything that the bill covers. Why are they wasting time on this? Why are some legislators vilifying our teachers and calling them sinister? Treating teachers and librarians like they have hidden purposes for teaching? My children and grandchildren have gone through the Atlantic school system and never in forty years have I met a teacher with a sinister agenda.
And then there is school choice. Although there aren't many options in rural Iowa, parents have the choice of their child attending another school through open enrollment, home schooling, sending their child to a church related school or in some cases a charter school. One of the principles of our democracy is the right to a free education. If parents want to opt out of that, they can pay for it. The proposed voucher scholarship plan by the Governor would take money away from public schools. Private schools do not operate under the same scrutiny as public schools and also choose what students they want in their system.
This leads to school funding. At the legislative coffee in Marne in January, Representative Moore who serves on the Education Committee, stated that he believed Iowa should have a 5% increase in school funding (SSA). What Iowa is ending up with is currently being debated - whether it should be 2.25% or 2.5% with an additional $19.2 to adjust for inflation. Both proposals fall far short. The Iowa state budget has a surplus; surely some of that money could be used for education - the foundation of Iowa's future. Sure, saving money is a good decision and infrastructure of the state is important. The human infrastructure is of critical importance, we need smart Iowans that will lead the state into the future.
Research shows that there are about 51 million public school students in the United States. While far from perfect, public schools play a vital role in their respective communities. Public schools improve their communities and the welfare of children. Public schools welcome all children, no matter their income level, disability, or previous academic performance. Many schools provide school meals, which helps children from food-insecure families get nutritious food every day. The better the public school, the more likely students will achieve higher educational attainment.
According https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/per-pupil-spending-by-state, Iowa spent $11,732.00 in 2021 per student, that sum includes federal dollars. Iowa ranks 23d in quality and that quality seems to be trending downward.
The current legislature is trying to micromanage our public schools. The school system in Iowa has worked for many of us for most of our lives. Can a minority of loud voices pressure the legislature and Governor to cave in on doing the right thing - funding schools at a decent level and let local school boards make local decisions? I'm afraid that is happening and it scares me.
The Iowa I grew up in with Governor Ray and a bi-partisan legislature is not the Iowa we are now experiencing. There is a high level of acrimony and disrespect in parts of our state and our country that it sometimes makes me uncomfortable. Perhaps some of you are fine with that.
How can you make a difference? You can communicate with the people elected to represent us. I have found when I write an email, text or make a phone call, I always receive an answer. It's good to let our politicians know whether you agree or disagree and it's always good to say thank you.
There is contact information for all of our State Legislators and National Congressional representatives on this page every Monday. Having this information in front of you makes it that much easier to be in touch.