I’ve been a member of the social media world for 12 years.
It’s been a great place for me to follow friends, catch up on what’s going on in their lives, share memories and just feel like I’m a part of their lives.
That’s going to continue, rest assured.
Both on Facebook – and at this point, nearing 1,000 friends (hooray, hooray! and seeking more) – and Twitter (almost 550 followers, and looking for more) I plan to continue to be a presence.
But, as we all know, there are drawbacks to social media.
The first one really has my blood boil.
It was posted in connection with the tragic situation involving the teacher in Tennessee, whose body was found early Tuesday. The suspect in the case was arrested shortly after the woman’s disappearance and already had been charged with kidnapping and also faces a number of other charges. The charged individual had previously served two decades in prison for a previous kidnapping.
Without saying what the poster mentioned – that would validate what this individual wrote – he had some gall to write it. I mean, there’s a family, community, school out there mourning their loved one’s death and this poster has to say what he said.
Man.
This poster has had trouble before on social media, having his account suspended for posting contrary to misinformation policies. Surely, he’s getting close to his last chance.
It’s just hard to believe what some people will say, even on a public forum such as Facebook, even by using their real name and not a pseudonym.
* * *
Turning to the sports world, it’s not much better.
It seems that there’s plenty of armchair coaches out there, after all.
To wit: The Iowa-South Dakota State game, where 10 points between both teams were scored, and none of the points coming off turnovers.
Much of the blame seemed to fall on Brian Ferentz, the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, for an offense that, with Spencer Petras under center, mustered just a field goal on offense.
Nevermind the fact that Tory Taylor averaged 47.9 yards on his 10 punts, and seven times pinned the Jackrabbits inside the 20-yard line. Or that the Hawkeyes recorded two safeties, both in the second half to break the 3-3 tie.
Or that defensive whiz Phil Parker masterminded a defense that held the Jackrabbits to 120 total yards on the afternoon.
Sometimes, you can lean on defense and special teams and have good results.
And by the way, with the younger Ferentz – Kirk’s son – as offensive coordinator (since 2017), the Hawkeyes have gone 44-16, or winning 73.3% of their games (including Saturday) going into their rivalry game with Iowa State.
Pretty good record, I’d say.
But once again, defense and special teams are proof that you don’t need video-game like numbers – 84 points and 1,000 yards total offense in a game – to please the crowd.
Speaking of Iowa State, though, I will agree that offensive production will need to step up.
Again, it doesn’t have to be a Madden ‘23-like offensive shootout to get the job done. But, Hunter Dekkers was sharp under center for the Cyclones in their 42-10 win over Southeast Missouri State. Xavier Hutchinson lived up to the pre-season hype, with a pair of 33-yard touchdown receptions to go along with an 8-yarder, all in the first half. The Cyclones’ defense bent, but didn’t break, when the Redhawks scored a touchdown and field goal in the final 1:59, but the Cyclones were never threatened in the second half and they deserve to be 1-0.
So who’ll win is anyone’s guess, as always. Sure, Matt Campbell is waiting for that elusive first win over his in-state counterpart Kirk Ferentz, but the way the Hawkeye defense plays, you know that Dekkers will be put under a lot of pressure all afternoon long.
By the way, I went easy on my critique of social media when talking about Iowa-Iowa State. I was referrring to a situation that involved Notre Dame and their quarterback, and some of the vulgar names he was called after the game and someone called Fighting Irish fans out for.
Nevermind the fact that Tyler Buchner did his best against an Ohio State team that held him to 177 yards passing and kept him out of the end zone throwing.
Ohio State deserves the credit. They should be contenders for the national title.
* * *
Hard to believe that I have not been to a major college football game as I begin my fifth year at the News-Telegraph.
Wow.
I was actually planning on attending the Iowa-Iowa State game Saturday in Iowa City, but I have informed the Hawkeyes’ athletic department that our plans have changed and that I will not be able to attend in a reporting capacity.
We do plan to have Associated Press coverage of the game, and hope to perhaps be at a game later this season as both teams go on to what I hope are outstanding seasons.
That said, there is a pretty big volleyball tournament going on Saturday in Griswold that I hope to have some good coverage of. Five of our area teams – the host Tigers, plus ACGC, AHSTW, Exira-EHK and Riverside – are part of an eight-team field that also includes a pair of Hawkeye Ten Conference schools (Creston and Denison-Schleswig) and Southwest Valley of Corning.
This should be an excellent opportunity to see area volleyball teams in action, especially five in one afternoon and support our local athletes. The bonus is that the tournament should wrap up by kickoff of the Iowa-ISU game (3 p.m.), and there’s a great chance that at least one team will advance to the finals.