Welcome back to "Dinner in a Pinch" your resource for fun and easy recipes that are restaurant or bistro quality main dishes and side dishes with the occasional soup, salad or dessert thrown in for good measure. As we embark on a culinary journey together, I will be sharing some of the many recipes I have either created or learned from family and friends over the past thirty or so years. Some dishes may take a little bit longer to prepare, especially international cuisine. I plan on keeping things varied and exciting and will be providing healthy versions of American and International Comfort Foods a well.
Today's recipe is straight off the Church banquet table from fellowship after church where we all bring a potluck dish; my friend Donna made this classic dish that comes from an earlier CHIPS Cookbook series. It is Vegan, flavorful and absolutely delicious! super-quick to make, just ten minutes prep. and about thirty-five minutes or less in the oven and you have..... "Dinner in a Pinch"!
Tamale Pie
Mix together:
1 C. cornmeal
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp garlic powder
2-3 tsp chili powder
1/4 C. oil
Then add:
1 C. frozen corn
1 can creamed corn
1 pint canned no-salt or low-salt tomatoes, diced
1 can kidney beans drained and rinsed
1 small can sliced olives
1 onion, chopped
Place in an oiled casserole dish; 13 x 9 is best. Bake for about 35 minutes or when done, at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. This recipe will feed a family of eight.
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary Tradition and has worked as an Executive Chef and Personal Chef for over 20 years. As a Personal Chef, he has cooked for various Celebrities and notable figures including the Rock Band "KISS", "John Fogerty", and the "Kenny Cheseny" Band. He is now proud to call Cass County and Atlantic home.