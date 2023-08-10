Grow the Word

"I keep my eyes always on the Lord..." -Psalm 16:8a
What if I told you there is research that proves we really aren't great multi-taskers? In fact, many argue we aren't wired for multi-tasking. Some question if we're just more accepting of doing several things average or below than doing one thing at a high level. Here's one quick example, think of how difficult it is to have a conversation with someone who's staring at his or her phone. Often in this case, the person staring at the phone doesn't even hear or acknowledge you. David learned this from a spiritual side. David decided to fix his eyes on the Lord. He wanted to be laser-focused on one thing. He didn't want his eyes wandering nor his eyes, mind and heart divided or distracted. David's eyes were fixed.
We often try to multi-task Jesus. We'll believe in Jesus and our money. We'll believe in Jesus and trust our plans. We'll believe in Jesus and forgive only when it's easy. We'll believe in Jesus and go to church when it's convenient. We'll believe in Jesus and love only those who are easy to love. We have a multi-tasked faith. We strive to balance Jesus among other things. Our eyes bounce around from Jesus, to ourselves, to our careers, etc.
Are you a multi-tasker? If so, I'd like to lovingly tell you that you're no good at it. What or who dominates your attention? What or who is your focus most often on? Let's be more aware of the things we're doing, thinking and seeing. Let's ask the Holy Spirit to slow us down and help us fix our eyes upon Jesus.