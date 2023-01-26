Grow the Word

“The Lord’s mercies are new every morning...”
-Lamentations 3:23a
Ever have a bad day? Not bad because of how the day went and the things which did or didn’t happen, but bad because of how you handled it? Maybe you got angry and frustrated. Maybe you were overly selfish. Or maybe you did or said some things you know you shouldn’t have or even forgot the things you know you should have said and done. At any rate, it was a bad day, and it mostly had to do with you. I’m sure we all have had those days. It was a good day on the outside but on the inside it was a hot mess. If that’s you today, or when that’s you, today’s verse brings a truth and comfort for the day after.
The day after your bad day, you wake up to brand new mercies from God. You didn’t exhaust them all yesterday. You didn’t use today’s mercies up already because yesterday was such an internal mess. Every day, God has an endless supply of new mercies ready at your disposal. God knows we are going to need them as He understands the struggles and challenges this world can bring. These new mercies aren’t offered as mulligans so that we take bad shots. These aren’t offered as house money so we make risky decisions. These aren’t something we earn due to our “good” days. These are newly available each morning because of the Lord’s loving kindness and faithfulness.
I hope you’ll take one of the minutes shortly after you wake up to stop and consider the new mercies God’s provided for this day. Every morning we rise, there they wait, ready to be used if necessary. We don’t need to worry about saving them for tomorrow, for tomorrow will have its own new mercies. These are for today, and they are for you. Give thanks for God’s daily provisions and endless love, kindness and faithfulness. It’s because of these things, we can find hope and comfort in the day after.