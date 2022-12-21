An extended column this week, as I’ve got a lot to talk about, so bear with me:
It was on the same day – last Thursday – my previous column was published that the Cedar Rapids Gazette’s online edition published a chart detailing where Iowa high school football teams would have been classified for the 2021-2022 district cycle, had the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s new free-and-reduced lunch model been in place.
There were a few interesting adjustments that would have happened, and one of them would have involved Atlantic.
The IHSAA announced it had approved a recommendation from the association’s classification committee to adopt a model like that used by the Minnesota State High School League. The MSHSL reduces the annual enrollement of schools based on free and reduced lunch counts to determine classification. Member schools in Iowa have to vote on the measure and if approved, the Iowa Department of Education makes the final decision.
Atlantic, as you know, played in Class 3A for the 2021-2022 district cycle.
But had an FRL model, as that proposed by the IHSAA, been in place for those two years, based on counts for the 2020-2021 school year, the Trojans – according to the spreadsheet provided to the Gazette and published on that newspaper’s website – would have been one of three Class 3A schools to play in Class 2A, a class lower.
I admit it would have been interesting to see who the Trojans would have been paired with in its district. Based on proximity, Atlantic likely would have played in Class 2A District 8 and had a district schedule of (likely) Clarinda, Des Moines Christian, Greene County and Red Oak, probably Treynor and possibly either Carroll Kuemper Catholic, Clarke or Saydel, the latter which also would have gotten bumped down to Class 2A. In other words, a very similar schedule to one played during the COVID-impacted 2020 season, the only difference being Shenandoah, which because of its FRL numbers would have been bumped to Class 1A.
(Incidentally, Hampton-Dumont-CAL was the other Class 3A school that would have been moved down a class. Kuemper, because of other school’s adjustments and because private schools did not have the opportunity to report FRL numbers, would have moved from Class 1A up to Class 2A.)
Would the Trojans have won one – or possibly two – district titles and had a nice playoff run in either 2021 and/or 2022? Hard to say, although with the talent the Trojans had especially this past fall, they’d surely be nothing less than one of the top contenders for a district championship.
But that’s neither here nor there. Atlantic had its challenges in 2021 but came back strong this past season in playing its Class 3A schedule. The score surely didn’t show it, but the Trojans played a state semifinalist, ADM, as tough as anyone in the state and it upset a state playoff team in Creston in that memorable season finale on the Panthers’ home field. Those are games that would not have happened, and experiences our hometown team would not have gotten had they played Class 2A.
I feel really good about how well Atlantic’s football team fared this past fall. The disappointment that they fell just short of qualifying for the playoffs aside – the Trojans did get shafted, to say the least – I thoroughly enjoyed watching and covering the Trojans this past fall. I have come to appreciate and love how well they compete and stand against some of western Iowa’s best teams, almost all of them larger than the Trojans these past two years. Only Harlan was decisively better, and deserved to win the state championship.
It’ll probably be early next year before Atlantic, and the state’s other 300-some football schools, learn which class they will be playing. For me, while I will accept Class 2A, there is nothing better than a challenging Class 3A schedule. Yes, Harlan – they’ll reload and be a state championship contender once again – will likely would be one of the Trojans’ opponents if both schools are Class 3A, there is nothing better than playing, and beating, the state’s best.
And I completely understand where Atlatnic’s administration is coming from in their support for this proposal. While the FRL proposal, if implemented, probably won’t affect Atlantic this time around (increased enrollment) and they are projected to stay Class 3A either way, it might help other schools, if even slightly.
Whenever the district slates are announced, we’ll report them.
Yes, I have my preference and I think I made it clear.
But no matter which direction Atlantic goes, Class 2A or 3A, my plan is to be there in 2023 to report on the Trojan football team, support them and be there with the fans, parents, players and coaches through thick and thin.
* * *
For the record, the Gazette noted several other adjustments would have happened had the FRL model been in place for 2021-2022. This does not include FRL for private schools, which do have the opportunity to submit numbers to the Iowa Department of Education:
Class 4A-5A: Class 4A schools Iowa City Liberty and Indianola, both playoff qualifiers this past fall, would have played in Class 5A. Class 4A newcomers Des Moines North and Sioux City West previously played in Class 5A.
Class 3A-4A: ADM is among four Class 3A schools that would have been Class 4A; the others were Carroll, Gilbert and North Polk. Perry would have played in Class 3A, as would have Glenwood, Webster City and Winterset.
Class 2A-3A: Class 2A schools that would have moved to Class 3A were Clear Lake, Dubuque Wahlert and Iowa Falls-Alden.
Class 1A-2A: Treynor, along with private schools Kuemper, Hull Western Christian and Waterloo Columbus, would have competed in Class 2A. Besides Shenandoah, playing in Class 1A instead of Class 2A would have been Camanche, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Osage and Pocahontas Area.
Class A-1A: Grundy Center, which won a Class A state championship this past fall, would have moved to Class 1A; Missouri Valley would also have moved, as would have Alburnett and Hinton. Central Decatur of Leon, South Hardin, Van Buren County and West Monona of Onawa would have been Class A instead of Class 1A.
The Gazette noted that 20 schools would, with FRL numbers considered, have had adjusted enrollments low enough to be eligible for eight-player. However, the Gazette pointed out that the eligibility threshold – currently 120 students – might have also been adjusted.
Riverside, which has been playing Class A (Iowa’s smallest 11-man class) was listed among those 20 schools that would have been eligible to play eight-man, with its FRL-adjsuted enrollment considered. (Although again, it’s likely the IHSAA would adjust the eligibility threshold downward and Riverside would remain in Class A, 11-man’s smallest class.) Postville, in far northeast Iowa, was the lone Class 1A school that would have moved down two classes (to eight-player if they so chose), as 100% of their students receive free- and reduced-price lunches.
Some thoughts:
- Given the proximity of some of the impacted schools and their track records, I don’t foresee very much improvement, particularly with schools like Perry and Saydel. No offense to them, but for whatever reason they just perennially struggle when they face better teams. Saydel, for what it’s worth, has never reached the playoffs, although Perry has reached three times, the last in 2011.
It’d be hard to say who Saydel would have been paired with, but with the Eagles rebuilding their entire program from the ground up, it’s likely they would have struggled even against a schedule with the likes of Red Oak, Clarinda and Greene County, among others. Perry probably would have been in a district with Harlan and Creston, and they’ve struggled in the past against Knoxville, itself a team that’s rebuilding.
- Des Moines North didn’t do that badly when they played their fellow metro schools – East, Hoover, Lincoln and Roosevelt – and Ottumwa, and were competitive in a couple of other games. However, when they played state powerhouse Ankeny, they were blown out. The moral there might be give power of scheduling non-district games back to the schools.
- Ditto for Missouri Valley, which is going through tough times right now. The last thing they need really is to move up a class against – on paper – tougher competition in Class 1A.
- Riverside is competing well in Class A, and one thinks they’d likely remain as an 11-man football school. I don’t really foresee increasing the field of eight-player schools to a point where two classes are needed, and besides, the most successful schools – Don Bosco and Remsen St. Mary’s – are among the smallest schools even offering football.
Which proves that good coaching, feeder programs, facilities, and so forth are a key part of a team’s success.
* * *
Just so much ground to cover with this column.
My take on the situation with the Roland-Story School District, where a star athlete recently pleaded guilty to assault of a fellow student, this is my take, aside from what other social media commentary is already out there:
I guess I look back at a story I covered late in my days at the North Scott Press, about a career fair that sophomores in a work skills class were attending. One of the choices they had was “professional athlete,” where the guest speaker was – because the assistant principal was his brother-in-law – then-Arizona Cardinals quarterback (and future NFL Hall of Fame inductee) Kurt Warner.
Warner made his point quite clear: The choices you make as a teenager will impact everything later in life. This means making good choices: Believing you can achieve a goal. Getting good grades and studying hard. And most importantly, staying out of trouble.
“The primary thing is that it (the goal of playing professional sports) forced me to continually make good decisions with my life. When other people were going to parties, I would always turn that down and spend my Friday nights at the gym. I would get up early in the morning and work out. I made sure I stayed away from the things that would deter that.”
Warner told the students that he knew talented athletes, some moreso than he was, lose out on opportunities because they got into trouble, including with drugs and alcohol.
Not to mention that these days, future college recruiters, employers and so forth can research your past with the click of a button. Bad choices have caused many promising athletes to lose out, because they made some bad decisions.
Do not be that athlete. Instead, study hard, get good grades, make good decisions, know that who you associate with will define you ... all of that good stuff.
“The greatest players are the ones who want to be the greatest,” Warner advised. “They’re willing to work the hardest even when they might be considered the best. They want to be better.”
* * *
On a final, pre-holiday note: Maybe Clark W. Griswold had it correct regarding Christmas.
His quote from the “Christmas Vacation” movie of 1989 – which is now the subject of a Twitter fan page – says it well: “All my life I’ve wanted to have a fun, old fashioned, family Christmas!”
For me, that means going to church on Christmas Eve, then mingle with old friends at your hometown church.
It involves spending the night at someone other than your mother’s – maybe an aunt or uncle or other family member, friend, etc. who has grandchildren and/or great-grandchildren young enough. Enjoying a Christmas morning brunch, with egg casserole full of rich cheddar cheese, sausage, green pepper and onion; frosted cinnamon rolls, fresh fruit, cereal – and I mean kiddie cereals like Apple Jacks, Froot Loops or Lucky Charms, although I’d take Corn Flakes – and lots of milk and orange juice.
Seeing the kids open Christmas presents, ripping the wrapping off and enjoyng the wonderment of their eyes as they pop open wide, getting that toy or other gift they’d always wanted ... maybe a bike, or a rifle (akin to “A Christmas Story”) or a Lego set (not a knockoff or competitor brand, the actual Lego brand) or whatever.
For dinner, a full dinner with all the trimmings. My pick: Chicken drumsticks and/or wings, coated in plenty of Shake-n-Bake coating and oven cooked. (Maple-honey ham with stuffing is a close second, with baked Christmas goose with maple coating running third.) American fries to go with it, but creamy mashed potatoes with melted butter and/or rich gravy with garlic seasoning would also work. Green bean casserole and buttered corn, rolls with butter and homemade strawberry preserves, a relish tray, a can of deluxe mixed nuts (not peanuts, but the assortment that includes cashews, pecans, Brazilian nuts and so forth) and much more ... and something good for dessert.
Watching movies, such as – hey, hey – “A Christmas Story.” Sometimes, depending on the weather, especially if the weather is mild, going out with the kids to play or just enjoy the fresh air and fellowship of people you enjoy being around.
And then, after that’s all done, maybe go to someone else’s house that’s within your family and repeat (at least some of) the process. Maybe get a sampling of deer sausage tray (with cheese and Ritz crackers), chips and cheese dip and plenty of frosted sugar Christmas cookies.
Not just sitting around talking about “family business,” or eating gruel – that means a sandwich tray or Casey’s pizza – and opening presents and that’s it, and if you don’t like it, tut-tut too bad.
Sometimes, we need more Clark W. Griswolds in this world. Fathers and heads of family who have to sometimes kick and scream to get his family to go along with his vision of what Christmas is about: Family and celebrating together, remembering the birth of the Savior Jesus Christ, feasting and getting along for a change.
I get that this involves a lot of work and a lot of working together and spending money, but our past generations did this all. And no, it was not always “just the women do the work while the men play cards and drink beer and watch whatever football games might be on” – the men did their share, too.
And if you know a family that needs a bit of help, buy items for a Christmas meal to help them celebrate, give to a Christmas angel program or whatever gift program there is ... help spread the joy.
However you wish to celebrate this time of the year, please do.
Just don’t impose a “gruel for Christmas dinner” version on me.
Merry Christmas.
And travel safe. If you have to wait until Saturday – which should be a better day to travel with improved conditions, compared to what’s expected Thursday and Friday – then wait. The chicken dinner, or whatever you eat as the Dec. 25 meal, will be there, if even on Dec. 26 or a couple days later that week.