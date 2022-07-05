It is embarrassing to see articles on the front page of the paper showing friction in the Court House, and it's quite obvious who is causing the problem. Would the Board of Supervisors quit harassing the Treasurer's Office?
When the Treasurer hired an employee at $22 per hour, the Board of Supervisors called the employee before the board and said she wasn't worth the salary and knocked herdown to $18 per hour. Needless to say, she quit.
When the Treasurer asked for a transfer of a current Cass County employee from another office at her current salary, the Board of Supervisors wouldn't allow that and cut her pay. Again, the Treasurer asked for salary approval for a highly qualified applicant at $20 per hour to match her current salary. After some discussion about stress and fairness, the Board insisted on $18. According to a member of the Compensation Board, the Treasurer's office handles $40,000,000 per year in taxes alone. The job requires special skills in order to work there.
Everyone knows how difficult it is to hire employees at this time. If the Treasurer interviews a candidate and feels like they are worth $22 per hour, the Board of Supervisors should support that. Fast food employees earn $18 per hour. KFC is advertising at $19.
When the Treasurer cut the open office hours back until the new employees were properly trained to handle walk in business, the Board of Supervisors issued an edict of the hours they "expected" offices to be open, (even though elected Officers can set their own office hours). That is harassment! The DOT out of Des Moines asked the office to remain closed until they are able to issue drivers licenses.
The duty of the Board of Supervisors is to provide for the safety of all Cass County citizens. They have no business in the hiring practices of the Officials of the Court House, nor in second guessing them as to the salaries of qualified employees. They should not come into the Treasurer's office and stand before the desk of a newly hired employee and ask them to prove they are worth $18. That is harassment. Incidentally, that employee quit.
All this dissension and interference by the Board of Supervisors has hit the front page of the Atlantic News Telegraph!! The Treasurer was elected by the citizens of Cass County. She was elected to serve the people of Cass County, not the Board of Supervisors. She has served admirable for 20 years, and as soon as her new employees are trained, the office will run smoothly again. The Board of Supervisors' job is to perform any function to "protect and preserve the rights, privileges, and property of the county or of its residents, and to preserve and improve the peace, safety, health, welfare, comfort and convenience of its residents." With that said, they need to work with the elected Officers in the Court House. They should be helping them through these difficult times and allow them to do the work the citizens of Cass County elected them to do.