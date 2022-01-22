It’s just me. In the past, ‘just’ is a word I often avoided using in sentences. For a long time, I had this phobia that the word ‘just’ meant whatever word came next was valued less than it could be.
I am just a wife. I just stay home. I’m just 34. “Nope, no more at home, we just have one child!” For you maybe it’s, I’m just a new mom. I’m just an aunt, I’m just a girl. I just…
What if we were just who we are? Less approval or justification needed, more bold authenticity? It took months, okay maybe years, of my counselor digging, pulling, writing, head-tilting, sweet smiling at me, for us to land at this realization.... Many of my adult inner struggles, including this ‘just’ issue, comes from a deep rooted need to perform well so I am approved of; and my past misconception that approval equals love.
I would continually ask myself, what if the things I have accomplished or not accomplished, or what I stand for or don’t stand for aren’t approved by those I care about most? Will they still love me? What if I am too loud, or too sensitive, or too opinionated? What if I am not political enough, or don’t write as well as that person, or, or, or..
After the hard work and discovery of where this fear of not measuring up was coming from, he smiled, and then put down his pen. He tilted his head and with a smile said, “You, are okay!” And not in the sense that my well-being is alright. In the sense that, me, who I am, at my ugliest, messiest self is literally okay. And then, he said this, “But, you don’t need me to tell you that! What you need is permission to accept that you do feel okay about who you are, that you actually love yourself, approval needed by no one!”
After that conversation in counseling that day, I sobbed and sobbed and sobbed. It was the freedom-key that unleashed it all. He recognized and gave me permission to fully step in to who Mallory Robinson is. He gave space for me to acknowledge that who I am is valued, needed, loved, and worthy of the space I occupy in this world.
Somewhere along the way I equated love with approval. That led to a string of rough choices. But somewhere else along the way I started finding the real me, and I loved her, but I silenced her voice. What if what I felt about myself was wrong? What if I wasn’t who I felt I was? Or worse — what if the version of myself I loved, the world thought was awful? What if? I had trained my brain to need approval. And approval usually meant fitting tightly into the boxes others provided for me.
Until we can accept who and where we are in our own personal journeys, we cannot make the changes and adjustments to grow into who we are meant to be. If we are looking outward into the world for guidance and approval, we will forever be chasing a changing and unhealthy expectation. The world is fickle, it’s expectations are a joke. You are neither of those things.
There are many moments in my life that I did not share my true feelings, or preferences, or beliefs, for fear I would upset or disappoint those around me. Disappointment is the opposite of approval, and without approval I assumed I would not feel or be loved, and that could not be tolerated. But in the long run, while I was satisfying who the world thought I should be, I stopped loving myself. That’s a steep price to pay to please the world.
We often accomplish big, amazing, exciting achievements during our time this side of Heaven, and it’s more than okay to share and celebrate those. But if they become our identity, if they become how we introduce ourselves with the hope that it proves we are worthy, or to gain approval to sit at that table, it’s not worth the self-sacrifice to our souls.
The One who approves just wants the true you. Full surrender of our true selves provides the space to walk out the journey and story that was written just for us. Don’t we want that? To claim what is ours in Him, so that we can live fully and freely? From that place of authenticity, we can walk in never-ending peace and truth. We can experience a joy that won’t make sense to some. But our journey and joy need not be explained to others, for it is ours to walk out. And if being just who I am is enough for him, then it’s enough for me.
There is no work or earned awards, or level of knowledge, or lists of completed tasks required for His approval of you. No need to justify the circumstances in which you feel less-than. Give those areas to Him and stand firm in who you are. He created you and finds you perfectly delightful. Just Him. Just you. Just your heart.
We must check the thoughts and words we think and speak about ourselves. This approval seeking mindset is a long, lonely falling-off-a-cliff-of-never-enough-approval, situation.
What have you trained your brain to believe? What narrative needs re-written in your life? Because you are enough. This is your permission to accept you who are in Him. Here is your freedom key. Just take it already, and be free!
Until Next Week,
Mallory