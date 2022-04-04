Atlantic
As we consider who to vote for, in both Iowa’s primary and general elections, we need to review some of the positive legislation Senator Grassley has brought to us Iowa farmers. The latest is his defense of family farms by promoting investigations into the anti-competitive practices by the large packers. I feel full scrutiny by both the USDA and the justice department, as proposed by the Senator, will bring to light how Iowa beef producers have been taken advantage of by the big four. He has sponsored bipartisan legislation to eliminate tactics packers use to deny family beef producers a fair chance to use our land, labor and production to keep our heritage continuing for generations to come. Please continue Senator Grassley’s ability to use his experience, seniority and commitment to Iowa by voting for him. Thank you.