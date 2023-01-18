There’s a few stretches of Interstate 80 that seem more dangerous than others in Iowa.
Between exits 54 and 60 in Cass County (the trio of Atlantic exits), and between the Anita and Adair interchanges (exits 70 and 75) have often been cited because of the larger number of accidents.
Another stretch near Newton also comes to mind.
A four-mile stretch on the east side of Iowa City might also be considered a bit risky.
A couple of weekends ago, a friend of mine back home and his daughter avoided – by several hours – being involved the 15-vehicle carnage after the westbound lanes of I-80 near the Dodge Street exit (exit 246) unexpectedly got a sheet of black ice.
The daughter, a senior at North Scott, is a member of a traveling volleyball team called Platform Elite. The night before, her father took her and a teammate (and close friend of her’s) to Waterloo, hoping to avoid a white-knuckle-type driving experience a year earlier.
Good thing.
Just before 5:40 a.m., apparently a semitrailer truck began to slide across the road, which – because of freezing fog – had become a sheet of black ice, the ice that is so treacherous because you can’t see it or even detect it until it’s too late. The truck, which had overturned, eventually became a barrier that stretched across all three westbound lanes.
A chain-reaction accident happened shortly after that semi had jackknifed, and just like that at least 15 vehicles had become involved. At least four of them had passengers who were members of Platform Elite, a Quad-Cities based traveling volleyball club.
Fortunately, none of the players or their family members were seriously injured, although a few were bumped up a little bit. If not, they were certainly shaken.
My friend and his daughter, along with their friend, were safe and sound in the hotel in Waterloo. It was about 20 minutes later that the texts started coming in, and I’m sure they were initally shaken until they learned everyone was OK.
Sadly, two people in other vehicles – none of them associated with Platform Elite – died in the crash.
A narrow escape for my friend, his daughter and a teammate, to be sure.
* * *
It could have been deja vu on the landmark anniversary – 25 years this weekend – of one of those deadly accidents my hometown community, North Scott, will always (sadly) remember.
It’s that accident I sometimes have written about, with the two teenaged girls, one of them a homecoming queen, and best friends who were traveling to Iowa City. The night of Friday, Jan. 23, 1998, just a mile east of Iowa City, their vehicle hit a patch of black ice, slid into the median – this was long before the median cable went up – and struck an oncoming semitrailer truck. One of them died instantly, and the driver never regained consciousness before she passed early the next morning.
(For those wondering where the 1998 crash site was, this was about two miles east of where the 15-vehicle pileup was earlier this month.)
It was just one of those times where you live through something like this and, a quarter of a century later, still can’t quite grasp the grief, the hell the families were going through, their classmates losing two friends ... it’s something you’d never wish upon anybody.
It was a feeling my hometown had experienced too many times in the 1990s. Between December 1989 and January 1998, at least 10 students – current students, recent former students or recent graduates – had lost their lives in traffic accidents, and it never got easier to endure, nor would it in the 2000s when at least seven more North Scott students lost their lives between August 2001 and June 2007.
This year marks landmark anniversaries of at least two other well-remembered accidents for the North Scott community where students lost their lives. One of them it will be 50 years in November – a Friday afternoon in November 1973 – where three students died, while in early February 2018 another student – a wrestler and the son of someone I went to high school at North Scott with – lost his life.
But the 1998 tragedy really hit home. These were two promising young women who were the picture of life, you loved their personalities and just wanted to hug them every time you said hello. Both funerals were standing-room only, and for at least the first visitation the sanctuary at the church was completely full with a line (on a chilly Tuesday afternoon in late January) extending well outside, and parking stretching three blocks past the church (including past my aunt and uncle’s house, which was a block from the church).
This past week, the Iowa County community of Marengo, where I spent seven years, endured a tragedy of its own, when a well-loved athlete who was a sophomore and in the prime of his life passed away. He was one of those promising young men who, by all accounts, everyone’s friend and loved life.
One thing that helped ease the pain, I’m sure, was social media, something that didn’t exist 25 years ago. While there definitely were ways to show your support in 1998 and long before that, the outpouring of sympathy and shared grief I’m sure really helped the Marengo community in its most difficult time these past few days.
But yet, one thing we did have, both 25 years ago and now, was that getting a real sense of who these teenagers were, and how they touched our lives and the legacies they left behind.
And many of us lean on Christ in times of agony.
At one of the funerals 25 years ago, the Gospel text came from John 15:12-17. In this time of partisanship, I think it is more appropriate now than ever to share those words, which first came from Jesus: “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this: To lay down one’s life for one’s friends. You are my friends if you do what I command. I no longer call you servants, because a servant does not know his master’s business. Instead, I have called you friends, for everything that I learned from my Father I have made known to you.
“You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you so that you might go and bear fruit—fruit that will last—and so that whatever you ask in my name the Father will give you. This is my command: Love each other.”
My heart and thoughts go out to the Iowa Valley community at this time, and to everyone who ever lost someone who died too young.
* * *
Ironically, the two Iowa City accidents I referenced, including the one two weeks ago, was just a few short days before another landmark anniversary of another deadly crash in about that same area.
Hard to believe Thursday will mark 30 years since Chris Street lost his life during his junior season at Iowa.
Street was the Indianola native who brought the Hawkeye men’s basketball team to a new level of excitement, and you could tell just by his facial expressions, playing on the court and while supporting his teammates on the bench, he really loved the game.
He was a fast-rising star, and in his final 15 games at Iowa, he averaged 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds – nearly a double-double – and was a clutch player. In fact, he once made 34 straight free throws during his junior year, his final one in that memorable game against Duke University.
What a special game that was.
It was his last game.
On Jan. 19, 1993, following a team dinner, the vehicle Street was driving crashed into the side of a snow plow, killing him. His girlfriend survived the crash and was treated for mild injuries.
Shortly after Street’s death, men’s basketball coach Tom Davis spoke these words: “Chris represented all that is good about the Midwest and the state of Iowa. He was open, caring, honest, loving and lived life to the fullest every day.”
His number was retired on Feb. 6, 1993, and an award is still given in his honor to this day.
The classic game with Michigan on Jan. 31, 1993, was one of those games a fan will always remember. The game went into overtime and the Hawkeyes would go on to win 88-80, and afterward there was a huge celebration.
And partly superimposed on the screen over the huge on-court celebration was a picture of Chris Street, and it was something to behold. He was someone who touched the lives of everyone he met.
The Hawkeyes went on to finish the season with a No. 17 national ranking, a second-place finish in the Big Ten and an NCAA tournament berth that ended in the second round.
That classic game, by the way, will be replayed Wednesday night on the Big Ten Network, right after the 8 p.m. airing of a documentary on Street’s life. Please watch.