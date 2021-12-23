“And Mary said, ‘My soul magnifies the Lord’.”
Luke 1:46
I can’t think of a better phrase for the soul of a believer, especially at Christmastime. It’s not a secret that I’m not much for hoopla. I’ve been asked several times by the kids at school if I’m the grinch and I don’t doubt it’s because of my feelings towards all the extras. (Plus I’m just kind of a crabby person sometimes, which is getting worse with age.) But when it comes to Jesus, I’m all for making much of Him.
To magnify means to extol and glorify. It can also mean to increase or make larger. As Christians, we are to live so that all of this takes place. We live in such a way that glorifies the Lord. We exhaust ourselves increasing awareness of His presence. We intentionally keep the Lord larger than the hoopla which surrounds Him. It’s our call as Christians to magnify Jesus and make more of Him than anything else. It’s not easy at times, but our call is to magnify the Savior so that others will witness Him above all other things. Mary could have easily gotten caught up in herself and being chosen. Yet her soul cried out to magnify the Lord above any selfish pride she could have rightfully had.
Let’s make it our mission to magnify the Lord. Let’s have souls that long each day to extol this Child born unto us. Our hearts’ desire ought to be to make Jesus larger than anything else in this world, not only during Christmas, but at all times.
Have a Merry Christmas.