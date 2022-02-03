“...Jesus said to her, ‘Will you give me a drink’?”
-John 4:7b
You know who Jesus is asking for a drink. It’s the famous encounter with the woman at the well. This was someone who, according to customs, Jesus was not supposed to talk with in public. It was also a unique encounter because of the time and place this took place. And to top it off, Jesus asks this woman for a drink! How crazy and strange, or is it?
Much of Jesus’ ministry was meeting with unlikely people, in unlikely places, in unlikely ways. From calling His disciples, to many of the people He healed, to hanging on a Cross next to a criminal, to appearing in locked rooms in resurrection form, Jesus was anything but predictable. As if this encounter at noon with this woman at the well wasn’t unpredictable enough, Jesus asks her for a drink! Let’s not forget this is the same Jesus who turned water into wine, fed thousands with a few fish and would ultimately defeat death yet He asks for a drink.
Is it possible Jesus knew this woman struggled with wanting to feel needed and so He asked her for a drink?
We know that in some miraculous way, Jesus could have somehow quenched His own thirst. Yet, He wanted to involve this woman. Why? Was it a simple way to engage her in conversation which ultimately led her to see Jesus and tell others? Was it because Jesus wanted the woman to understand she could serve others in simpler ways? Maybe it was because Jesus was seriously just thirsty and this was all coincidence. Or could it be all of the above?
(I’m highly doubting the part of coincidence.) Here’s what I do think. I think Jesus intentionally wanted to involve this woman in His work and I wonder what simple thing Jesus might be asking each of us to do for Him that could lead to spreading the Good News. You know how the story ends, right? The woman leaves the water behind and runs into the village to tell everyone about the Messiah. She went from ashamed, to unashamed.
What’s Jesus asking you? In what simple ways is Jesus trying to encounter and involve you? Don’t overlook these opportunities. After all, Jesus has always been and will always be about engaging unlikely people, in unlikely places, in unlikely ways. Maybe today is your day.