The theme for this year is for individuals to "Look Around, Look In" through safe housing and healthy home environments. Our surrounding affect our mental health. We need to increase the awareness of importance of mental health and wellness in our lives and to celebrate recovery from Mental Illness. Mental Health is essential for a person's overall health.

