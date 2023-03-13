Thank you Hallie Robinson (ANT March 6, 2023) for reminding us of the importance of judging people by who they are and what they believe rather than their appearance, religion, or personality. I agree that to fully understand - and appreciate – a person you need to get to know them and not judge them by the cover. I especially appreciate your metaphor “A library full of the exact same books, wouldn’t be a library.” Would a community in which everyone looked and thought the same be a democratic community? I believe it’s ok to disagree agreeably. By engaging with those different from us, we learn from each other.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags