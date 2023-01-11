I don’t know if I’ve mentioned this yet, but late last month, the News-Telegraph got word from the Iowa Newspaper Association that it was a top-3 place winner in the 2023 Better Newspapers Contest.
Three awards come in sports: Best Sports Columnist, Best Sports Section and Best Special Section (for one of our sports tabs that came out during the year).
If I’ve not said so already, once again a big thanks to everyone who helped make these awards possible: The coaches, athletes, parents, the support I receive at the News-Telegraph and you the reader.
My promise to you, and my New Year’s Resolution, is to continue this into 2023 ... to provide the best sports coverage among our classification of newspapers, the small newspaper class.
A true and humble thanks once again.
I missed out on the CFP championship game pitting Georgia vs. TCU, and a chance to see southwest Iowa’s Max Duggan try his best to dethrone the Bulldogs.
Maybe that was a good thing. There was no hope Monday night for TCU. The Horned Frogs were simply outclassed.
One wonders if the game should have been 80-7 or perhaps even 84-0? That hasn’t happened in a game from at least the collegiate or professional level. One of the more memorable times a game of national prominence was this one-sided was the 1940 NFL Championship game, when Chicago trounced Washington 73-0.
Right now, Georgia simply recruits better and is simply able to dominate and control even the very best teams in the country. By all accounts, Stetson Bennett certainly earned game MVP honors.
Duggan, meantime, has done Iowa football proud. He helped turn around a team that went 5-7 a year ago and put them in the final game of the season. TCU just ran into a buzzsaw.
* * *
Speaking of the Chicago Bears, Virginia McCaskey – daughter of founder George Halas – just turned 100 years old. She is the oldest owner (by far) of any professional sports league in the United States.
Here’s to good health and more memories from Da Bears!
* * *
I had hoped to publish this last week, but now, here it is:
The final week of December, the Cedar Rapids Gazette published a piece inspired by the announcement that Waverly-Shell Rock was leaving its longtime conference, the Northeast Iowa Conference, after the 2023-2024 season, with a new conference home yet to be determined.
The main reason W-SR is leaving the NEIC (as it’s know to local fans) is reportedly because their enrollment is much larger than the league’s five other schools. Efforts to find a new conference home for the Go-Hawks have been unsuccessful. At some point if nothing happens soon, the Iowa Department of Education, and both the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, may have to become involved in assigning the Go-Hawks to a new conference.
So, the Gazette’s Jeff Linder did some creative thinking and wrote about where W-SR would go were he in charge. (He put them in the new Iowa Alliance Conference, along with several other schools, to boost that league to 15 schools from its current 11.)
But then he took things a step further and reshuffled a majority of Iowa’s 33 high school activities conferences, basing them on geography and competitive balance. Some changes were minor, while others were sweeping.
Some of the more interesting changes Linder suggested involved some of our News-Telegraph area conferences.
For instance, he suggested a revamp of the Hawkeye Ten. “This is a biggie,” he wrote of a suggestion of adding Council Bluffs’ two public schools, Jefferson and Lincoln, and Carroll, while moving the four smallest schools – Clarinda, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Red Oak and Shenandoah – to the Western Iowa Conference. (The rest of the Missouri River Activities Conference, of which Jefferson and Lincoln are current members, would reshuffle into a new league involving the Sioux City schools and larger Class 3A schools in northwest Iowa.)
My take: While I like the idea of moving Jefferson and Lincoln to the Hawkeye Ten and Carroll would also be a logical addition, a 14-team league, with a mix of schools from classes 1A all the way to 4A, might be intriguing. For the most part, the Hawkeye Ten in its current form is traditionally very competitive as it stands. Then again, a 14-team league may allow for a north-south division, so who knows?
Another of Linder’s suggestion involving the WIC would see Audubon move to the nearby Rolling Valley Conference, joining local schools CAM and Exira-EHK.
The Corner, he said, might consider adding Council Bluffs Heartland Christian and, from the Pride of Iowa, Bedford and Lenox to form a 10-team conference. Hamburg recently restarted high school competition and is part of the league; Heartland Christian had been part of the Corner before, but moved to a conference of primarily small Christian schools in both western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
With the West Central Activities Conference, Van Meter, with its recent increase in enrollment, might be a good fit for a larger conference such as the Heart Of Iowa, wrote Linder.
I’d take this a step further and maybe recommend Van Meter for a revamped Little Hawkeye/Raccoon River conference. At least at the beginning, the Bulldogs would be the smallest school in a conference with schools – almost all of them Class 3A or larger – like ADM, Ballard, Boone, Carlisle, Gilbert, Grinnell, Newton, Oskaloosa, North Polk, Pella and Winterset, but athletically they have enough to compete favorably, and at their current rate they’d quickly grow to one of the larger schools in such a new conference.
With Linder’s column coincidental to the current debate over competitive balance and the IHSAA’s proposal to use socioeconomic factor – a formula using free and reduced lunch counts – in determining football classification now going before the IDOE’s board, it does raise the question: Is this a good time to actually consider a major revamping of conferences?
This may mean the end of traditional rivalries and other longstanding traditions, such as all-sports cups (that is, a trophy awarded to the school for best overall performance in all sports during a school year). New traditions might begin, others never restarted in the interest of allowing struggling schools to set reasonable goals of becoming competitive. In some cases, winning a trophy game or even competing in one should be the least of their priorities.
What’s your thoughts?
Drop me a line.