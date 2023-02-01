There’s been a lot of talk about mock post-season pairings lately.
In particular, statewide ones that the Cedar Rapids Gazette published last week for girls basketball regionals, which are set to kick off next week. (Amazing how quick the season goes.)
The latest of Jeff Linder’s predictions were published Thursday, Jan. 26, in anticipation of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announcing actual regional pairings in the coming days. All five classes and 350 teams were included, assembled by Gazette staff using IGHSAU rankings for the top 15 teams, and a combination of GoBound Iowa and BC Moore rankings for the rest of the field in each class.
The most eyebrow-raising pairing came in Class 3A, where Atlantic was ranked part of the season, and figures to be once again after some impressive victories. Despite an 14-4 record (as I write this), the mock pairings had the Trojans traveling to Roland-Story, a team with a 10-7 record (as of Tuesday afternoon). The Gazette’s mock Region 3 had five teams with 10 or more wins in it, with Des Moines Christian, Harlan and Shenandoah also having double-digit wins.
Here’s the thing, from my perspective: I wouldn’t worry about it.
These are just mock brackets and have no influence on what the actual pairings will be. Neither the Gazette nor anyone else on the staff have any pull, and certainly no more pull than I do.
This is in no way sticking up for anyone at the Gazette. But speaking only for me, I am not losing any sleep over what anyone predicts will be the pairings.
I do know that the Trojan girls’ basketball team has been fun to watch. They’ve been well coached and they go out and take care of business. These are multi-sport athletes who have put in their time during the summer and the rewards are coming. Fourteen wins is the most since the glory days of the early 2000s, when the Trojans cracked the 20-win mark and took second at the state tournament.
In the very least, they certainly have earned no fewer than two regional games on their home court.
That being said, I also can say that drawing up a reasonable regional that is balanced and reasonably will get the best teams to state, I’d guess, a very tough task. An ideal bracket has no more than two ranked teams per, with both teams hosting two regional games.
Yes, fingers crossed that reasonable pairings come out, and that Atlantic gets a good draw and gets to reap the rewards the program has earned. I’d think 14 wins should get you two home games rather than a first-round road assignment.
And be glad that none of the Gazette’s mock pairings had any Class 5A brackets where schools would, given an upset or two, possibly travel across the state – ergo, Cedar Rapids or the Quad Cities to the Council Bluffs or Sioux City area, and vice versa. Possibly being on the road at 2 a.m. on a school night and still 100 miles away from home should be unthinkable.
But just the same, take no stock in mock pairings anybody publishes. They’re just like the old saying, “for entertainment purposes only,” and again they have zero bearing on what the actual pairings will be.
The recent talk that it may be a good idea for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten Conferene, given an overall lack of success, also gets my quick attention.
I can see both sides to this issue.
Back in my homebase several years ago, Burlington left the Mississippi Athletic Conference after several years of generally being non-competitive in most sports. The same came when Waterloo East left their longtime home, the Mississippi Valley Conference, for what they’re hoping are greener pastures in the new Iowa Alliance Conference.
For Shenandoah, the only reasonable choice – should they actually shift conferences – appears to be the Western Iowa Conference, the currently nine-school league that has area schools Audubon, AHSTW and Riverside.
Perhaps, as geographically it would fit. And, as some media outlets have pointed out, Shenandoah would be the largest school at least initially but possibly not in the coming decade. Football would be a non-factor, as these are played in districts rather than conferences.
That said, it’s not an overnight deal.
Unless (until?) something happens quickly, you might have to judge a school’s success with the little things, such as by seasonal progress. And the Mustangs and Fillies have had some good things to write about. For instance, the wrestling team placed eighth and had several podium finishes, including one that reached the finals. The Fillies’ basketball team has a 10-win season this winter, and they’ve seen a lot of success in sports such as tennis and bowling.
So it’s not all bad for Shenandoah.
But the future direction not my decision.
Will the WIC, as some have suggested should be their conference home, welcome Shenandoah? That question may be answered soon.
Finally this week, I’d like to touch on a subject that for many of us hits way too close to home:
Cancer.
No, this is not a revelation that I have cancer. Not even close (thankfully).
It’s once again a connection to my hometown, the North Scott area, and the fraud initiated by a 19-year-old woman, a recent North Scott graduate, has been accused of perpetuating on the community.
The woman had recently shared with the community what she claimed was a battle with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer, acute lymphoblasti leukemia (ALL) and had a ‘football-sized” tumor on her lower back. In the process, a GoFundMe account was set up and she raised more than $37,000 from approximately 440 donors.
She earned speaking engagements, all the while purporting to receive aggressive treatment, including chemotherapy and other methods to a point where her GoFundMe page contended those methods “have no longer helped.”
Then, in early January, the story that touched a community began to unravel.
Medical experts saw inaccuracies and discrepancies in the woman’s story, including on social media posts she had made. For instance, a photo published on an Instagram account showed a woman lying in a hospital bed wearing a mask and sleeping, presenting it as her, when it was a photo taken from another Instagram account.
Police also checked medical records from multiple medical facilities, including the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, but according to a search warrant, she had never been treated for cancers or tumors at any of those facilities.
And I could go on.
I can understand being fooled by a convincing story that tugs at the heart, by a woman who had everything going for her in the world: A college scholarship, a internship with a Fortune 500 company, and the support of the community. She fooled a lot of people, including a local foundation set up in memory of a North Scott graduate and doctor who lost a battle with pancreatic cancer, and a newspaper editor with nearly 45 years experience.
My question, then, is “Why?”
There’s a lot of people in my hometown who are understandably upset, and not just because she took so much money or that she lied.
It’s what it’s about: Cancer.
I know people who have suffered from cancer, including at least two who I went to high school with. (Fortunately, both are still with us and have recovered. One survivor was honored by the WWE – yes, that one – several years ago with the “Warrior Award,” for people who have dealt with life’s struggles “with the heart of a warrior.”) I had an uncle who survived cancer, and – sadly – an aunt who, when her cancer returned, did not.
I have two classmates, and another who I went to high school with, who had children who died of leukemia-type illnesses. Another lost her mother to pancreatic cancer.
And I could go on.
I’m just struggling with the “why”? I am sure there are some facts still out there to this whole saga that have yet to come up, and yes, it’s clearly a cry out for help. But I’ll wait until the the facts come out in court – presuming that a case goes to trial – to comment on any of that.
In the meantime, I think this community, and all schools across Iowa and everywhere, should be proud of recent efforts, such as Atlantic’s “Coaches vs. Cancer” fundraising efforts. Sure, $4,000 is just a drop in the bucket, but the recent Atlantic effort goes to an excellent cause and you know that the money will be going to help people who are actually waging brave battles against cancer.
And not lining somebody’s pockets to buy a new sports utility vehicle and so forth.