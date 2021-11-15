We have chosen to support Grace Garrett for our City Mayor because of her Christian values, her commitment to progress, and her willingness to help do the "job" to get things done.
We feel Mrs. Garrett will make a great Mayor and be a real asset to our City. She represents vision and progress which is what Atlantic needs to stay alive and flourish in the coming years.
She isn't afraid to talk to everyone in the community to find out what is needed to make our City a better place; for families to want to stay as well as families who are looking to relocate.