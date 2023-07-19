The post-season trail gave some fans a chance to tour a good share of Iowa.
That’s just how the regional softball tournament was set up, and it was, as you can guess, an effort to get the best teams to the state tournament.
I’ve noted before in this column, both here and while in Marengo, that sometimes these geographically large regionals result in unintended long distances between schools.
Twice, it led to long drives – for me!
Not that I didn’t enjoy the long drives to Corydon, for the Iowa Class 1A regional final involving Griswold vs. hosting Wayne, or Bloomfield, the host town of Atlantic’s Class 3A regional final vs. Davis County. That’s 150 and 190 miles one-way, respectively.
Fortunately, my vehicle is holding up well. Getting a lot of miles, but that’s how it is when you drive a lot.
But I guess my philosophy is to have the best teams from each region of the state play at the state tournament, not necessarily the eight best, which you will never have, at least not all the time.
Drawing up these large regionals, however, is insane. I’d hope that a one-way post-season drive is no more than 100 miles to an opposing school.
At least for the largest class, this time around the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union did not place Council Bluffs and/or Sioux City schools in the same regional as a Cedar Rapids or Quad Cities area school, with a powerhouse suburban Des Moines school in between, as they’ve done in the past for basketball and volleyball.
Remember, there is going to come the time one of those underdog schools from Sioux City or Council Bluffs surprises or catches on an off night a West Des Moines Valley or a Waukee Northwest or Ankeny, and a huge upset happens. Then what are you going to do, except allow that western Iowa team to travel 300, 350, possibly 400 miles to Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Dubuque or the Quad Cities?
Even if the odds are astronomical against the underdog school from the Missouri River Activities Conference pulling off a major surprise against a nationally-ranked suburban Des Moines powerhouse, you still have to consider the possibility of a game getting over after 9 p.m., time to take showers and get changed into street clothes, stop to get something to eat, maybe stop along the way home for a bathroom break ... and you’re getting home well after 2 a.m.
Now this is the summer, but during volleyball and basketball season, it gets into the school day before the athletes are awake and come to school. Or on the way home, especially if the athletes live in the country, other dangers (drunk drivers, deer, falling asleep behind the wheel, etc.).
The IGHSAU should just admit they will never get the eight best teams in a class to the state tournament all of the time, and just draw up reasonable regionals. Sometimes, you’re just going to have to have a “too soon” top-eight showdown in a regional final (you can control the seeding there), but such is how it is.
With the state softball tournament ongoing, two area conferences are represented in Fort Dodge.
It’s a quarterfinal matchup, by the way: the Western Iowa Conference’s Missouri Valley vs. the West Central Activities Conference’s Van Meter.
Of the three area conferences, it was all area teams that were regional finalists but were denied in their quests for state tournament berths. Atlantic was the last Hawkeye Ten Conference team standing, the Trojans in Class 3A. In Class 1A, it was Griswold from the Corner Conference and Exira-EHK that vied for the Rolling Valley Conference. Each conference was guaranteed one regional finalist, as each of their semifinals were head-to-head matchups of conference rivals – Shenandoah, Essex and Woodbine, respectively.
So it wasn’t all bad.
Looking at the metro conferences (largely Class 4A and 5A), the Central Iowa Metro Conference qualified five teams: Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial, Southeast Polk, Waukee Northwest and West Des Moines Dowling. Over 3A, 4A and 5A, the Mississippi Athletic Conference of eastern Iowa had five teams: Bettendorf, Davenport Assumption, Muscatine, North Scott and Pleasant Valley. The Iowa Alliance Conference, made up of inner-city Des Moines schools plus other outlying schools, got in Fort Dodge, a powerhouse that’s in Class 4A this year.
The Missouri River Activities Conference was left out, none of their teams advancing past the regional semifinals in either class 4A or 5A.
The Little Hawkeye Conference had Norwalk (in Class 4A), while the Raccoon River Conference (more suburban/outskirts Des Moines schools, largely Class 4A) got in ADM, Carlisle, North Polk of Alleman and Winterset. Not that long ago, North Polk was just a rural, mid-sized Class 2A school, but they’re solidly growing and will soon be on the cusp of Class 4A. Saydel, which serves portions of northern Des Moines, southern Ankeny and the Saylorville Lake areas, made the field in Class 3A and is representing the otherwise non-metro Heart Of Iowa Conference; Van Meter is probably the closest thing to a metro school in the otherwise primarily rural West Central Activities Conference.
While I balk at the travel distance for regionals, Fort Dodge still is the capital of state tournaments, in my opinion. It is reasonable to go to a central location and do traveling, as a reward.
And it’s more likely for fan buses to take students and have them travel safely to and from the state games.
But the venue itself for softball, Harlan Rogers Sports Complex, is first class. Their parks and recreation department do a fantastic job of maintaining the facility, the fields are superb and the atmosphere is unlike anything else you’ll see in high school sports.
We’ll be up there again for the state cross country meet, and Lakeside Golf Course is also well-maintained, the course is very challenging without being overwhelming, and like softball, the atmosphere is unbelievable.
The restaurants are also great to visit, especially the Mineral City Mill & Grill. Fantastic steaks and chops, and a great place to unwind after a big game.
Finally, the weather has been reasonable this summer, at least for Iowa.
There’s been a few 90-degree days, but the heat and humidity have not been a big problem. There’s also been some timely rain, sometimes inconvenient for games but better for farmers who are trying to help feed the world with their crops.
I do not envy at all those living in the southwest, where extreme temperatures are the norm but even this long stretch of 110-degree plus temperatures is extreme.
That said, we can be somewhat thankful for the innovation of air conditioning, something that did not exist in the 1930s when the Midwest went through a brutal heat wave. It wasn’t unheard of for temperatures to reach 110 degrees for several days in a row – nothing like what’s in Phoenix, Las Vegas and other southwestern cities right now – and to never dip below 90 degrees at night, even in the Midwest. And 90 years ago, unless you were rich, there was no respite via air conditioning; you sweltered and endured, or you died.
The smoke from Canadian wildfires, drifting as far south as Missouri, has been the main issue.
I’ll just leave it at that.