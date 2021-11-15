As a flight attendant for 26 years prior to making Atlantic my home, I had the opportunity to stay in many places. I found myself seeking out cities with obvious curb appeal (neat, well-kept, inviting) and what I call a "homecoming spirit"-a certain feeling of being welcomed and safe. I would like to see Atlantic become a destination town with these attributes, but I know that would require a unique type of leadership.
I imagine for Atlantic to become such a town, it would need a proven leader with a strong work ethic and determination to get things done. It would take a leader whose personality is well-suited to interacting with businessowners and citizens alike. It would take a leader with a strong vision (ie. imagination plus plans). It would take a leader with optimism and strong desire to make a difference.
As it happened in the popular film "Field of Dreams," Atlantic could build itself into something everyone would love to see, visit, shop and dine in, and maybe even move to!
We can't knock home-runs by standing still, though. And the status quo won't take us into the future Atlantic is capable of. It's time for change.
If you too are eager to see Atlantic grow and thrive, I hope you'll join me in voting for Grace Garrett for Mayor. Together, we can be on a winning team... for a change.