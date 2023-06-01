Artificial intelligence has crept into the world of sports.
I’ve spoken a little bit on this topic in the past, with regard to newspaper sports departments turning to computer programs to help write recaps of local high school games, and then publishing them in print and online.
But AI is also now attempting to determine who the all-time best high school athlete in Iowa is.
Recently, GoBound Iowa turned to the AI program ChatGPT to come up with a list of the top 10 Iowa High School athletes of all time.
The list was as follows, ranked from Nos. 10 to 1: Caitlin Clark, basketball, West Des Moines Dowling; John McGovern, wrestling, Cedar Falls; Terry Brands, wrestling, Sheldon; Shawn Johnson, gymnastics, West Des Moines Valley; Tavian Banks, football, Bettendorf; Fred Hoiberg, basketball, Ames; Tim Dwight, football, Iowa City High; Lolo Jones, track, Des Moines Roosevelt; Harrison Barnes, basketball, Ames; Kurt Warner, football, Cedar Rapids Regis.
This is no endorsement by any means. When I shared to my social media, it was meant only to share.
I agree with a lot of folks out there, who responded to me and to others who reposted on their social media pages.
The list is flawed, as a number of outstanding athletes were left off.
Dan Gable, the Waterloo West standout who went undefeated in winning three state championships from 1964-1966, seems to top the list.
I mean, I get it. He wrestled just 64 matches in three seasons, but even in the mid-1960s, this was no small accomplishment.
And for some added context, high school wrestling in Iowa was much different 55-60 years ago compared to today. Freshmen rarely if ever competed at the varsity level, and teams didn’t wrestle in triangulars and quads on weeknights, and then these big two-day mega tournaments – think the Council Bluffs Classic, which draws 40-45 teams a year! – on the weekends. Most schedules had 10-12 dual meets, plus maybe two or three weekend tournaments of no more than eight teams, and those – except if the school was along a state border – almost never involved out-of-state teams.
So at most, a high school wrestler competed in maybe 20 matches a regular season. These days, most wrestlers are competing at least double, and some even triple that ... in a span of less than three months! And instead of 60-70 career matches, a good high school wrestler who competes all four years on the varsity team potentially gets 200 (or more) matches in his career. (Think Chase McLaren, who won 207 matches in four years.)
So probably ChatGPT maybe reasoned that Dan Gable didn’t wrestle all that much and that his three state championship accomplishment didn’t mean anything.
Which is, of course, utterly ridiculous because look at what happened in the years that followed: Three NCAA titles and just one loss in college, an Olympic gold medal championship (where he surrendered zero points, something that has never happened again) and as a coach multiple national titles both with wrestlers and teamwise.
When WWE wrestlers cite Dan Gable as an inspiration – and many have – you’d better be listening.
I don’t know how this list was compiled, but if anyone else came up with this list, there’d be little question that Dan Gable would be at or near the top of the list.
Other names I’ve heard being omitted: Nile Kinnick – even if he finished high school in Omaha; he’s best known for being at Adel – and Duke Slater (from Clinton, near my neck of the woods) were two football standouts who came to my mind immediately. Others thought of Van Meter native and future Cleveland great Bob Feller, Indianola’s Chris Street (the guy who played for Iowa before his life was cut tragically short), Tom Brands (Terry’s brother and head wrestling coach at Iowa), Waterloo East standout Reggie Roby (who went on to a hall-of-fame punting career for the Miami Dolphins), Kurt Hinrich from Sioux City (who went on to play for the Chicago Bulls) ... and several others.
Even Colby Lopez, the guy you know as the WWE’s Seth Rollins, belongs.
While there are modern-day greats deserving to be on the list, if you want a true “greatest of all time,” you need to go back to the beginning.
Next time, come up with a human list.