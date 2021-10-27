How do you know when it’s playoff time for high school football?
It’s when you have to fuel up the buses and cars, trucks, SUVs, etc., for a long – and I do mean – long road trip.
When the Iowa High School Athletic Association issued their pods for the round of 16 games in each of the seven football classes, including eight-man and each of the six 11-man classes, there was some disbelief in a few of the assignments.
One of those involves a team in our neck of the woods: Audubon.
Can you believe the Wheelers were placed in a pod that stretches to southeast Iowa? This, a team that’s just (roughly) 60 miles east of the Nebraska border, s. Anyhow, the Wheelers – despite an 8-1 record and being the No. 3 team in the state – drew Montezuma, a team some 156 miles (by the most direct route) and 2-1/2 hours away, and roughly 50 miles west of Iowa City.
Well, that’s the hand Audubon was drawn. The good news is that the weather is supposed to be decent and that the lion’s share of the route is along Interstate 80.
And, as part of the payoff – coming from someone who now has seen the entire Iowa stretch of I-80, from the Nebraska border (just west of the north turnoff to Interstate 29) to the Illinois border (U.S. Highway 67 in LeClaire, along the Mississippi River) – they’ll see some beautiful countryside and one of the nicest drives you’ll know.
Class 4A Winterset might get more of that experience as well, should things work out with the favored teams winning.
And yes, as it turns out, that alma mater of mine – North Scott – is involved. The Lancers and Huskies are in a pod that also includes Clear Creek Amana and Decorah, North Scott hosting the latter and Winterset welcoming the former. Teams from all over the state, if you will.
If both host teams win (as they should), then Winterset would travel to Eldridge ... roughly a month after having traveled to Council Bluffs and their city’s historic Wickersham Stadium to play Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson. Assuming the buses got off at Exit 3 (the one closest to the road to get to Wickersham Stadium), if they earn the right to make a trip to Eldridge, they’d see a 185-mile stretch of I-80, from the U.S. 169 turnoff east to Exit 295, where you turn onto U.S. 61 to get to Eldridge.
And in the end, seeing all but about 15 miles of the entire Iowa stretch of Interstate 80 in the span of a month for Husky fans.
Again, enjoy the scenery while you can. It’s fall, the colors are pretty and it’s a sight to take in and appreciate.
Incidentally, if Decorah pulls an upset over the Lancers – hey, let’s not think about that – and Winterset wins, the Vikings football team and their fans would have an even longer trip that I’d not envy in the least ... a four-hour drive and 238 miles, with much more of it along two-lane highways, mostly in northern Iowa.
I just hope Decorah has the sense to have fan buses required for students wanting to travel, even to Eldridge (which enough of that trip is along two-lane roads). Having been to that part of the state and along some of their roads, they’re winding and at points quite hilly. And it’ll be late at night when they make the return trip.
And to think I worried about this last year when the possibility existed that Atlantic – if they were placed in the right “round of 16” pod – would have to go to far northwest Iowa to play Central Lyon/George-Little Rock or (even farther) West Lyon of Inwood. It didn’t happen ... it was all mainly a four-lane highway trip along I-80, I-35 and U.S. Highway 30 to the far enough State Center to play West Marshall, but still, teenagers behind the wheel late at night – many of them driving with several friends and no parents in the car – is worrysome.
It was scary enough thinking about it after the Saydel game and some of the students drove themselves in groups and what could have been. (Given there were some big accidents east of the I-80/35 Mixmaster before the game. Nobody from Atlantic was involved in any of them, but still ... .)
Students, if you see this and are driving to a game during the playoff season, please consider a fan bus but if you do drive, please drive safe, use your seat belts, stay off the phone, obey all traffic laws, watch for deer (they are out), take heed of the weather and use common sense ... all those good things.
* * *
I suppose the comparisons are going to come between the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs and their July roster moves.
A lot has been said about the wisdom of trading Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and other stars of from the Cubs most recent heyday – has 2016 really been five years ago(?) – and what the new acquisitions will mean.
Some observers have gone on record claiming that the soul of the franchise is gone and that it may take a generation, maybe several, to regain World Series prominence.
I begged to differ, and still do. While the trades might be eyebrow raising, this can be an opportunity for new stars to shine and show that they, too, can work toward a deep post-season run.
Then again, the Braves might show that having the right combination of players at the right time can pay off. It was just days after a humbling loss to the New York Mets when Alex Anthopoulos announced he’d obtained outfielders Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler, along with reliever Richard Rodriguez.
Two and a half months later, the Braves’ outfielder trio drove in 17 of 28 runs in a 4-2 National League Championship Series win to oust the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
All I can say is that Anthropoulos made the most out of the power of persuasion. He got permission to spend on the right talent, and the Braves began to win, rallying from three games below .500 to first place in the NL East by mid-August. Two months later, the Braves are off to the World Series.
We’ll have to see if the ultimate payoff – a World Series championship – comes. They began the annual Fall Classic Tuesday night against Houston, the ALCS champions, a series that for one of the few times in history could potentially go into November.
* * *
How about those Iowa State Cyclones?
I’m guessing that in Ames, it’s always about starting slow but ending with a big flourish. After dropping two straight in September (to Iowa and Baylor), one had to wonder if the 2021 Cyclones, the team that had College Football Playoff aspirations, was going to be a big bust.
But here they are, fresh off the upset of Oklahoma State and – just as it was a couple of weeks ago in Iowa City, when the Hawkeyes upended then-No. 4 Penn State – a wild on-field celebration. Breece Hall and Brock Purdy were, as they usually are, sensational.
Brocktober indeed!
Cyclone coach Matt Campbell knows how to win in the critical month of October, as his 16-2 record during the month shows. Now, I’m just hoping that this momentum can carry on long enough to get to Oklahoma and another signature win.
Finally on the college football front, perhaps Penn State wasn’t as good as we thought, if they lose to a team like Illinois. They sure had enough chances ... nine overtimes and still couldn’t get the job done.
And – in case anyone didn’t notice – the Fighting Illini won the game with (gasp) a backup quarterback ... something Penn State couldn’t do against the Hawkeyes.
When you get to the big stage, it shouldn’t matter if you’re the No. 1 or fourth-string quarterback ... when your name is called, I think you should be ready to answer the bell.