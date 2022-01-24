As I reminded N-T readers last week about the upcoming Feb. 7 caucus, I started thinking about the things I’m going to talk about when my turn comes up on caucus night. If you choose to attend your caucus, I hope some of these things will make you think about what you would like to see your elected officials get done.
The first thing I thought about was daylight savings time. Now this might not be the most important issue we face as a country, but it would be so easy to fix and every politician could say they actually fixed a problem. In my opinion, we should have daylight savings time year round. I.E. have more daylight at the end of the day. To me it just makes all kinds of sense. No switching clocks back and forth, no disrupted sleep cycles, more daylight during the evening commute, more daylight to get things done outside when you get home from work. This is something that never should have been started in the first place. It is a classic example of the old adage “ if you ever need something screwed up, just call a politician." This is Congress’s easy shot at just a bit of redemption.
The second issue is the national debt. I know, fat chance of that getting fixed. Well, if we all sit around and do nothing it won’t get fixed for sure. Start somewhere. Start by going to your caucus! This problem won’t get fixed until we get enough people in Congress and in the White House who are serious about fixing it. We need people who understand this debt problem has been caused by too much spending, not a lack of taxation. We need more people to demand action on this issue. We’ve sold our collective soul to the devil by overspending for decades. People always say we need a balanced budget amendment. WHY? The people in Washington D.C. are adults - they shouldn’t need an amendment to balance the budget. Besides, the only way we can pay down this debt is to run a surplus budget until the debt is gone. By definition, a surplus budget is not balanced. Politicians are always making a big deal about reducing the deficit, as if that is actually going to fix something. A reduced deficit is still a deficit and still adding to the debt. We need across the board cuts to this insane amount of spending. It’s way past time for us to be honest with each other about this debt and time to get busy fixing it.
We could go on for hours about many issues ,unfortunately there is not enough space for that now. I encourage you to start talking about the things that matter to you with your friends, family and acquaintances. Voter apathy will not fix any problems. Please go to your caucus and participate the way our founders envisioned.
Thank you.