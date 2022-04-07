In her back hallway hangs a picture of her son in his chore boots in the cattle yard- stuck. My lifelong friend, Chris, tells this story, “The first I knew of our latest issue was when Will came inside shaking his head and saying, “Mom, he didn’t listen again. I told him, you told him but he did it anyway. Now he’s stuck in the mud!” This was in the days before we had cameras on our phones so I just happened to have the mind to grab my camera on the way out the door to rescue James. Will ran ahead to tell him I was coming after I grabbed my chore boots, coat and gloves. Sure enough, can’t you see it? A four-year-old stuck up to the top of his boots in the muck of the cattle yard. He had a panicked look on his face but fortunately none of the cows were nearby. It was deep enough that he couldn’t move forward or backward as hard as he tried. So as any good mom would do, I said, “Ok buddy I’ll get you out but first let’s take a picture!” The picture is priceless, he was just fine and promised never to do that again. What a mess! Now he has a son of his own and I smile as he repeats some of his dad’s mistakes!” File this under “kids do the craziest things!”
Have you felt stuck lately? This virus has changed most everything in our lives and while we were stressed in the beginning, we knew that isolation was necessary to protect our neighbors and ourselves. Working from home can create feelings of loneliness and isolation. Empty store shelves are deeply distressing and then there is the crashing economy. Our worries outnumber our joys. Fear and anxiety can be overwhelming especially now. For now, we are stuck not moving forward and wishing to move backward but unable. It has been over a month now and we continue to move throughout our days with this surreal knowledge that we will tell stories of this time to our grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Psalm 40 reminds us, “He (the Lord) lifted me out of the pit of destruction, out of the sticky mud. He stood me on a rock and made my feet steady.” Can’t you see it? God picking us up, dusting us off and putting us carefully on a rock so that we will be safe. Our feet may not feel steady yet but they will soon. We have been rescued by Jesus in our baptisms and while we know that God walks with us through the joyful and challenging times, we can’t always see the rescue coming while we are in the middle of a time like this.
What do we do when we can’t see then end or the “light at the end of the tunnel?” Psalm 40 might help, “He put a new song in my mouth, a song of praise to our God. Many people will see this and worship him. Then they will trust the Lord.” We have every reason to look into the sky from that cattle yard and say a prayer of thanks for those who reach out to us in difficult times.
Praise be to God,
Pastor Lauri