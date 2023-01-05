Nearly every year, I hear someone say, “Well, I’m glad THAT’s over!” Glad what’s over? Christmas! We lit the candles for four weeks, had the Christmas Eve services, fought our way through mall parking lots, endured at least two months of Christmas commercials full of electronic goods and cashmere scarves. Enough was enough! I’m glad that’s over, too!

