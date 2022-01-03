We want to thank our family and neighbors for helping us with the clean and food brought in, after our farm was hit by the tornado of Dec. 15. A special thanks to Duane Murphy for bringing in Murphy Heavy Contracting of Anita for bringing in machinery and his crew for the clean up of two 100 year old barns, shop, garage, camper and grain bins, trees and boarding up windows and roof of our home. Let's hope we all have a better New Year.

