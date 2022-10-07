Are you tired of the campaign commercials yet? Not one to watch commercial television, I am mostly spared the onslaught of nasty, negative ads. I do watch the evening or 10 o’clock news from Omaha so I do catch some of them. Neither party is holding back. Dark or no color, ominous music and ugly faces portraying either someone in office or someone seeking that office. Why does this have to be? Why can’t the candidate just state what they intend to do, how they will do that and let it go at that? I know, it’s boring and doesn’t raise the hackles of the public enough to get their vote. Or so the data indicates.

