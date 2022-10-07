Are you tired of the campaign commercials yet? Not one to watch commercial television, I am mostly spared the onslaught of nasty, negative ads. I do watch the evening or 10 o’clock news from Omaha so I do catch some of them. Neither party is holding back. Dark or no color, ominous music and ugly faces portraying either someone in office or someone seeking that office. Why does this have to be? Why can’t the candidate just state what they intend to do, how they will do that and let it go at that? I know, it’s boring and doesn’t raise the hackles of the public enough to get their vote. Or so the data indicates.
The website http://politicalmarketer.com states that negative political ads work because they appeal to people’s emotions. They can be very persuasive and often have a more significant effect on voters than positive ones. Negative ads work because they appeal to our emotions, not our logic.
When we view ads that make the candidate one supports look sinister, one tends to get angry. Ads that make the candidate one does not support look nasty and bad that one, receives cudos. These are natural, human reactions. Why do we let our emotions take over instead of looking at the positive or negative about that candidate? Are we not mature enough to distinguish between a good candidate and a not so good candidate? Any person who steps forward to run for any office is taking a risk. They should be at least be heard and thanked for their commitment.
As we approach November 8th, Election Day, there are lots of news, pamphlets and radio ads that constantly work to persuade us to vote for a candidate. The best way to get the facts is to read credible news, attend meetings and debates of the candidates and research what the voting record of the candidate is, if they are currently in office. Whether one is a Democrat, Republican or Independent it is important to check out reliable sources you to make an informed decision.
Where we get our news and who we believe speaks the truth weighs heavy on our decisions. Truth and fact, are hard words to define with the barrage of “news” sources. There many, many sources of news – some that are factual and some that are opinion. How do we understand what is a fact and what is opinion? It is very difficult. There are news services that state they are fair and balanced but when we hear what they are reporting, it turns out to be opinion or fiction.
On Thursday,two debates were aired. It is unfortunate that the Senate and the 3rd District debates were scheduled at the same time. Debate is a good way to hear what the candidates stand for and what they will do if elected. The information comes straight from the candidates. Sure, the candidates fall into the trap of calling out each other on issues, but it is a good way to observe how they behave in public and how they answer or don’t answer the questions.
Please take care and review what is being said and don’t pay attention to the scary materials that appear in our mailbox, on the radio or television and for that matter, social media. We have the privilege of living in a democracy. Along with that privilege comes responsibility to participate. By not voting we give up our right to participate in our democracy. No matter what party or no party one affiliates with, it is important to vote.
On another note, it is with sadness that we bid goodbye to Bryant Rasmussen and his family. Atlantic is losing a young family at a great cost to our aging community. He has gone over and above his job description and it is rare to find someone like him so passionate and committed. It has been said that his job was made more difficult by some Atlantic leaders working behind his back and restricting how he budgeted his money. Backroom politics is not how a community grows. In fact, it causes resentment and distrust. Transparency is critical to a thriving democracy.
It is important for our community to have trust in people who are creative and think outside the box. If we stay on the same path as “it’s the way we have always done this” or “we can’t do that, it’s too risky,” our community is at risk of shriveling up and dying.
I urge the committee, Mayor Garret, Councilman Brink, Administrator Lund and Assistant Director Christensen to think of the future of Atlantic when reviewing the applicants for this position. It is important for Atlantic to have someone in this position that believes that public parks are just that – public. Access should not be dependent on income, physical ability or other reasons for not participating on our public lands. We as a society, are responsible to provide for the public good. That includes outdoor activities that agencies like Parks and Rec and the Conservation Commission sponsor in our county.