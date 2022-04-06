This is one year everyone thought that Duke should have gotten “the duke.”
That is, win the NCAA Men’s Division I basketball championship.
A win in his final game might have been the most fitting end for Mike Krzyzewski’s legacy at Duke, where he had been coach since I’ve been in third grade. (That’s 42 years).
Didn’t happen, of course, but the numbers spoke for themselves: 1,202 wins, five national championships, 15 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and 13 regular-season championships, 101 tournament wins ... and who knows how many all-Americans and lives changed for the better.
Their most bitter rival, fellow ACC team North Carolina, beat the Blue Devils twice in the games that everyone probably thought could have been Duke wins: His final regular-season game at their home base, Cameron Indoor Stadium, and in the Final Four in New Orleans.
Didn’t matter. His legacy is secure. Basketball is better for him.
WrestleMania 38 is now in the rearview mirror.
I don’t have the Peacock Network, or I would have been glued to watching at least Sunday night’s portion of the events.
It would have been fun to watch the Undertaker take his rightful, long overdue place in the WWE’s Hall of Fame. He was probably the last of the “cartoon era” (i.e., Hulk Hogan-ruled) to have his gimmick survive to this day – that of a Texas-born deadman who is tough as Chuck Norris.
Or for “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to give Vince McMahon one more “stunner” ... and everyone else in sight as well, including some guy named Austin Theory, a young wrestler who (in storyline) McMahon is trying to mentor. I think.
Or for “Jackass” star and stuntman Johnny Knoxville to take his lumps before beating Sami Zayn, the former Intercontinental champion. (Note: the Intercontinental champion is typically the secondary champion, but is often seen as a stepping stone for future world champions. Some of the greatest wrestlers – think “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat – have been champions and had matches contested for this title)
Or to see the era’s two biggest stars – Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar – to engage in one of the biggest matches of the era to close out one of the most bitter feuds ... between the heir to the throne of his uncle and father Afa and Sika (aka The Wild Samoans) and the former two-time Big Ten Conference champion and NCAA Division I champion at 285 pounds. This, after Lesnar’s longtime friend and confidant, Paul Heyman, double-crossed him to align with Reigns.
Or to see just how big and how much women’s wrestling has become. Doesn’t matter if it’s high school, college or, in this case, professional ... mark my words that women’s wrestling has become something special. No other way to put it, and Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch are miles ahead of the women many of us grew up on, such as Wendi Richter, the Fabulous Moolah, Sensational Sherri and others.
Or to see the son of Dusty Rhodes, one of wrestling’s all-time greatest stars, make his triumphant return and dominant Iowa native Seth Rollins. Cody Rhodes definitely belongs in the WWE, for sure, and his father is sure smiling proudly in that great ring in the sky. (Alongside Roddy Piper, who was close friends with another big WM38 star, Ronda Rousey.)
So much to see.
One thing is for sure: This era of the WWE – formerly World Wrestling Federation, or WWF – is much different than the one I grew up with. But it’s still a fun watch, and what would have been highly entertaining break from an NCAA Men’s Division I basketball tournament that saw so many twists and turns and finally came down to the blue bloods.