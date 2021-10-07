“Let Your unfailing love surround us, Lord, for our hope is in You alone.”
-Psalm 33:22
We certainly aren’t short of hope in today’s world. Whether we realize it or not we hope for things all the time. We are often hoping for certain weather, a sports team to succeed, effective health mitigations, and the list goes on and on. It’s completely normal to hope for such things as these are typically fueled by good intentions. In fact, as I looked up the definition of hope on my dictionary application, it stated that hope is “a person or thing in which expectations are centered.” In a world where many are hopeless while others throw hope as mud on a wall, there is only one safe place to center our expectations. That place is the Triune God.
This Psalm begins with declaring the Lord’s power and majesty over all the earth. We, too, ought to recall the Lord’s power and majesty over all the earth. It’s then that we are reminded to confidently center all our expectations on the Lord. From before the beginning of time to today and forevermore, the Lord is steadfast and faithful. God is the only stable and unfailing place to center our expectations. And it’s in that very place, we find ourselves surrounded by a love that’s unending and never failing.
As we hope for certain things or perhaps are caught in a sense of hopelessness, let’s pray the Holy Spirit reminds us of and helps us experience the unfailing love of God which surrounds us. It’s there that we can recenter our hope in the One who has never failed us.