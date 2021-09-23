“Then God blessed the seventh day and made it holy, because on it He rested from all the work of creating He had done.”
-Genesis 2:3
For many, full schedules are in effect. Farmers are gearing up for harvest, school activities are full speed ahead, nonschool-sponsored activities are in full swing and the church calendar is beginning to pick up. It’s easy to get caught up in the to-do’s, projects and honing our crafts that we neglect the Sabbath rest which God created, blessed and made holy.
We are designed to need rest. It’s not a sign of weakness but a sign of strength. It takes discipline for those of us who love work to stop and rest. God blessed this time of rest and set it apart by making it holy. From the beginning this Sabbath rest is supposed to feel and look different from our work. It’s intent was to celebrate the work that’s been done while allowing us to re-energize and refocus. (Sidenote: There is scientific research that has shown taking time off from work increases your immune system, sparks your creativity and improves your sleep! Hmmm...it’s almost like God did all this on purpose ;)
At the end of each day of creation, God ended by saying “and there was evening and there was morning.” However, this is absent from the seventh day, the day of rest. This could mean a few things. It could mean that this rest is still available to us today. We are still invited into this rest that is set apart from all that we do. This could also mean that our Sabbath rest doesn’t have to be a literal day but we can work it into our crazy, overloaded schedules by taking bits and pieces of rest at a time.
I read recently that if your job is mostly physical, rest by doing things mentally. And if your job is mostly mental work, rest by doing things that are physical. Mainly, find rest that re-energizes and refocuses your being on the work God’s given you to do. God will be more glorified and your work will be more fruitful if you follow the rhythm God designed you for, hard work followed by rest. And most important of all, remember there is always rest in the finished work of Jesus Christ.
Rest well.