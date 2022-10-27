We do not know what to do, but our eyes are upon you. 2 Chronicles 20:12c NIV
If you read through 2 Chronicles 20, you’ll find there are some astounding messages tucked within this chapter’s verses! King Jehoshaphat and the people of Judah and Jerusalem were being threatened by a vast army from many nations. The King was afraid, but did what we are all encouraged to do first…the king sought out the Lord and prayed. He laid out the situation before God and asked for God’s help. King Jehoshaphat prayed, “We do not know what to do, but our eyes are upon you.”
The word from the Lord came through one of the Levites as the people prayed and the Levite announced, “Do not be afraid or discouraged because of this vast army, for the battle is not yours, but God’s.” 2 Chronicles 20:15 NIV. That said, God then instructed the people to go out the next morning to a place overlooking the battlefield, and to sing praises to God as they stood there. So, that’s exactly what they did, and their enemies were totally defeated by God’s power!
What a lesson for us in any circumstance! Yes, we may be afraid, in a bit of shock, worn out, or wondering what will come next. But, instead of wondering what we should do, we know the first thing to do is go to our Lord Jesus Christ. Tell Him what’s going on in your heart and ask for God’s help, saying, “Lord, I do not know what to do, but my eyes are upon you!” Then wait and watch for God’s directions.
The Lord will always reply as He did to the King, “Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the battle is not yours, but Mine!” Then when the Lord gives instructions as to what to do, do it, and let the Lord take care of the battle itself. Do what God says with praise and even singing. Take one step at a time, and never let go of Jesus’ hand. God defeated the army coming against the people of Israel that day, and will defeat the vast army of “enemies” coming against us today and every day. Our eyes are on you, Lord!
Prayer: Lord of Heaven’s Armies, there are days when it feels like I’m surrounded by enemies, fear, or discouragement. But I will look to you and remember to say, “Lord, I don’t know what to do, but my eyes are on you!” Open my ears to hear your directions, my heart to obey, and my spirit to trust. I will sing your praises as I pray in your name I pray. Amen.
Pastor Nancy Jensen, United Church of Christ, Retired
From “Victorious Vibes” by Pastor Nancy Jensen