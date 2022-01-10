Not everyone knows that the Atlantic Community School District has multiple settings for their high school students to earn a diploma. In addition to the traditional high school setting, there are two other programs to help students meet their graduation goals. These programs are called the Link Center and the Cass County Educational Opportunity Center (CCEOC). Both of these programs are usually located at the Achievement Center, though they are currently displaced by the sixth and seventh-grade students due to the Atlantic Middle School fire. However, they are two very different programs that serve a variety of students.
The Link Center is a program for students who need a smaller classroom setting, higher teacher-to-student ratio, and social-emotional support. This program is led by Special Education teacher Mary McBride and Behavior Interventionist Melanie Fell. They are assisted by paraprofessionals Oran Perkins and Clint Weppler. The Link Center serves students between sixth and 12th-grade and can have up to 10 students at a time.
The CCEOC is a program that allows students to recover credits if they get behind at the high school. This program is led by Special Education teacher Karen Vogl and assisted by general education teacher Bryce Smith and paraprofessionals Stacy Van Aernam and Sheri Walter. They can serve up to 40 high school students who work at their own pace to complete classes through independent study.
Both of these programs help to ensure that students who may struggle in the traditional high school environment can still obtain a diploma and move forward in their postsecondary plans. Students from these programs may go to college and often go on to a successful career!