I did not have the pleasure of covering the Iowa state soccer tournaments last week at Cowine Sports Complex in Des Moines.
None of our area teams reached the state tournament. Just two – the Atlantic girls, coming off one of the best seasons in school history, and the AHSTW boys – made it as far as the semifinals.
Maybe next year.
By what I’m seeing on social media, and later watching a story on a Des Moines television station, it sounds like I dodged a bullet, at least this year.
Apparently, some of the fans were treating referees very poorly and harassing them for calls that didn’t go their way, and it’s making big waves in a way that I’m sure nobody wants.
During the regular season, fan behavior at games, at least for the most part, was rather benign. Especially compared to what I’ve read happened at the state tournament.
A story filed by Des Moines-area TV station KCCI, complete with interviews from Iowa High School Athletic Association director Todd Tharp, confirmed what was going on with the poor fan behavior. Tharp noted that fan harassment of officials has also been happening in other sports, and it has impacted efforts to get officials.
“If we don’t have baseball umpires, we don’t have soccer officials, we don’t have basketball officials, then these kids that have these four years here in high school aren’t going to have an opportunity to do what they’re so gifted and talented at doing,” Tharp told KCCI.
Tharp and others have stressed this over and over and over in recent years.
A reporter for WHO-TV also editorialized against the poor behavior at the state soccer tournament. He got a rather nasty response, to say the least.
Without going into great detail, the person posted some nonsense about paying club fees and essentially being the referee’s “boss,” that it’s protected by the First Amendment and so on and so forth.
Well, you can be upset with a call as much as you want to, but I am sure that if you pay club fees, you’re also given some bylaws and rules to abide by, including proper fan behavior and that everyone ought to be treated with respect.
This is why we’ve heard, over and over, about fewer referees wanting to stick with the profession and are sometimes actually afraid to leave the game. It’s not unheard of that referees have been assaulted, and this is at all levels of the game.
It seems like lately, fans seem to believed they’re more entitled to yell and scream at calls that don’t go their team’s way. It’s gotten worse, especially in recent years.
Point: Even if the referee didn’t make the right call, you have to forget the call and move on.
Because it’s as I’ve come to learn in my years of watching and covering high school sports: A bad call rarely affects the outcome. Pick any other play in the game – a mistake made by one of your team’s athletes or an outstanding play by the other team, for instance – and you could point to that as the deciding factors.
Yes, I get that state championships were on the line. That often has people on edge enough as it is.
But I’m sure that virtually every college recruiting decision was made long before the state tournament, as in they were made during the regular season. I am also sure that, when it comes to youth leagues, that no college recruiter is in the crowd, watching for that 7- or 8-year-old that could be the next Pele, nor is there a Cadillac convertible full of pretty girls and the night of a lifetime waiting as the grand prize for the winning coach or a lucky parent.
According to the Authority Soccer website, less than 1% of all soccer players at age 9 will eventually be a pro. (I’m sure it’s well less than even 0.5%.) And of those who do make it to the professional ranks, I’m sure the number who actually become a Pele is very small. Just as it is with the NFL, with all the athletes who go pro every year: Only a small number, maybe the number of fingers on your hand, will become the next Tom Brady or Bret Farve or other Hall of Famer.
Nutshell: Your kids are out there to play and have fun. If you win a state championship, great. Celebrate the moment and it’s the reward for hard work and dedication. If you don’t win – as all but six teams (three boys, three girls) did – then the sun will come up tomorrow and life will go on.
And it was most certainly not because of a certain call, regardless of which team it favored or whether said call was “good” or “bad.” But because of the skills and abilities of the team and that one team was better (or played the better game) and made the plays that were the deciding factors.
Finally: the First Amendment does NOT give people the right to be abusive, assault referees and coaches and be threatening. I don’t know what it is or what’s in the water, but the sense of entitlement has indeed gotten worse.
KCCI-TV sports director Scott Reister said it best. In a tweet: “Please control your emotions and treat refs like human beings even when they get the call wrong. Even when you think it is obvious. So many fans out here at State Soccer are really letting them have it. It is disheartening.”
* * *
I was going to close with those thoughts above, but after I placed this column on the page, I read about a threat involving the baseball team from my alma mater, North Scott.
The upshot: The Lancers were playing Cedar Rapids Washington when, according to a report in the North Scott Press, a neighbor who lived next door to the field in Cedar Rapids began harassing the North Scott team for some reason. An administrator got him to leave.
Some time later, the fan came back and resumed his harassment. The coaches got an administrator, and the fan apparently said he was going to get his 9-mm gun.
I don’t blame either of the Lancer – a couple of longtime friends of mine – for pulling their team off the field.
I’m not sure what was going through this fan’s mind, but I’m surprised this didn’t result in an arrest and lifetime ban. (Even if he’s a neighbor and by default could watch the games from his backyard. Even if he was just drunk or something.)
This guy should be in jail, threatening players and ruining what should be just a fun high school game.
Is this what our sorry society has come to???? Violence at high school games????
Sad. Sick. Sorry.