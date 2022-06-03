Mr. John Hartkopf, who is running for his second term as a Cass County Supervisor and currently is a sitting Board Member for ZION Integrated Behavioral Health Services, continually demonstrates his dedication, energy and diligence in ensuring mental health and addiction services are easily accessible to the population of Cass County. He understands mental health and addiction is a critical needed service and genuinely cares for the health of individuals and families residing in the county.
Mr. Hartkopf is motivated in being the voice of advocacy for behavioral health services on the local, regional and state levels.
He offers financial guidance for Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services through oversight, safeguarding the financial stability of the organization. He is consistent with maintaining his awareness of opportunities for program improvement within the mental health and addiction services, contributing his vast knowledge relating to grant funding and budgets.
You will be making a decision on June 7 in the Republican Primary Election. Please vote for Mr. John Hartkopf and he will continue working hard for the betterment of our communities.