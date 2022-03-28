I found myself in a long, slow exhale this past week as it appeared the day before me would bring an endless slow and steady rain. You know the kind of day. It’s gloomy upon waking and your shaggy, big-eyed shih tzu stares up at you begging you to hear what his eyes are speaking. And you hear it. It’s the universal confirmation of your soul and his that today is a slow day. It’s the kind of day that we can either embrace or rebuke what nature is forcing upon us, but something about those slow steady rains make us want to embrace the reality before us.
Before the day even began, nature had a way of building rest into the very DNA of a day like this. And that specific thread of DNA seems to urge us to pause. Whether you have the option of staying home or not, there will surely be moments of pause. Moments while you make your third cup of coffee, swallowing down the caffeine, and with it the noticeable difference in the comfort that coffee brings on a rain day. There will be moments of pause before you rally the nerve to walk to your car or the grocery store or to drag said dog back in, because they found the mouse one of the cats ‘handled’ overnight. Bits of this day will stick with you as you walk about. Literally drenched into the fibers of your clothes, and depending on your outlook of the circumstances, also your drenched into the fibers of your heart.
There is a steady energy about a day of forced slow living. Sometimes it’s the energy to finish the tasks we’ve been putting off, but for me it’s so often the energy, or maybe it feels like permission, to make room for what I deeply enjoy doing. Reading, writing, creating, crafting, baking. This is what last week’s rainy days impressed upon my heart. “What about the things that make your soul sing?” It was like a cautionary reminder, but with an urgent tone. It felt right inline with the overall exhale of the day with the promise that after the exhale, the inhale would be stronger, if I paused at this thought here a bit.
It’s a different list for all of us. The list of our passions and joys and hobbies. The ones that are so strong in us, they seem to find a way out no matter what. Unless, we take away their space to exist. It happens slowly, but it’s the list of things that get cut first in our lives. The whittling away of the things that often feel like they are just for us. Society tells us that that might be selfish, so we cut them first. Bit by bit, we give way to endless other things that fill up our minds and hearts and schedules. Sometimes the new things do fulfill bits of our heart and soul, but also, sometimes they don’t. And then as time wanders on we get to a day where we can’t really put a finger on it, but we don’t feel like us anymore. We aren’t sad or depressed or angry. But it feels as though something is missing, but not gone forever. Just misplaced, or maybe even, just, out of place.
It’s on rainy days, that if we slow down and allow it, those bits and pieces of our DNA resurface and we begin to remember. As rain often does it softens not just the soil, but also our soul. And as the softening seeps down it waters the parts of us that have dried up over the weeks or months or years, however long it’s been since we did something that ignites the fire in us.
So what is it about the comfort of a slow steady way of living that must constantly give way in compromise to a hurried hectic life. How do we find the space for both that which is required of us and that which ignites us? I think we lean in, ever slowly, and water our souls.
I think we start with the soul-feeding joy given to us on those rainy days. When the rainy day makes way for you to be you — embrace it. Lean in to the hobbies and passions and talents given to you, and enjoy them again. And when the rainy day comes to a close, don’t let your soul dry up.
But instead, step into the sun knowing you need both to thrive. Knowing you are who you are for a reason and the world is waiting to see you walk that out, fully. Not just the mom or dad version of you. Or the employee of the month version of you. Or the worship singer, non-profit volunteer, scout leader, version of you. Don’t rob the world by compartmentalizing all that you are. Because the sun will feel warmer and your soul healthier when we learn to lean into the slowness that surrounds us, and feed our souls well.
Until Next Week,
Mallory
Mallory Robinson
