Question on Flag Drop Box

Atlantic

This is Nancy Zellmer here in Atlantic, and I see the flag drop has been removed from the armory. A big thank you goes out to Bob Boots for his many, many years of repairing hundreds of our country's flags, but now I'd like to know the proper way of disposing of an American Flag. I'd appreciate any information that we have on this. Thank you.

Editor's note: The flag drop box is being repaired and repainted, and will return when completed. A sign explaining this is sitting in place of the box now.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos