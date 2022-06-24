Question on Flag Drop Box
Atlantic
This is Nancy Zellmer here in Atlantic, and I see the flag drop has been removed from the armory. A big thank you goes out to Bob Boots for his many, many years of repairing hundreds of our country's flags, but now I'd like to know the proper way of disposing of an American Flag. I'd appreciate any information that we have on this. Thank you.
Editor's note: The flag drop box is being repaired and repainted, and will return when completed. A sign explaining this is sitting in place of the box now.