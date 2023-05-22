I thank Ciara Hoegh et al. and Diya Nagaraj for standing up for Iowa High School students’ first amendments rights and supporting their protest of “hateful, oppressive legislation.” I also thank the students who are engaging civilly in the social issues of our time. I hope that we as a community can resolve to support the rights of people who don’t necessarily conform to past stereotypes and to engage in civil discussion about these and other issues about which there are differing perspectives.

