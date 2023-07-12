This is the time of year when baseball and softball truly get exciting.
And with it comes some things you won’t normally see during the regular season.
Namely, the tournament atmosphere, especially when games are double-billed.
This appears to be common with the Iowa High School Athletic Association and baseball, to set up doubleheaders, most commonly with the smaller classes. On occasion, you’ll see Class 3A and/or Class 4A teams double-up, although the rule there is for one game at each site, with the higher seeded team the host field.
Doubleheaders, or even tripleheaders have seemingly become less common in softball. But there are occasional exceptions.
This past Saturday was one of those, and it came out of necessity – that is, availability of umpires and other game officials.
That, plus a rainout on Friday at Kimballton and Shenandoah’s upset Thursday of Clarinda, allowed Atlantic to host a Class 1A game with Exira-EHK vs. Woodbine, plus the scheduled Class 3A game pitting Atlantic vs. Shenandoah.
There was undeniable tourney atmosphere at Atlantic. Fans were lined up on the berm behind the outfield fence, and the stands were packed and heartily cheering their teams on. One estimate had more than 500 people paid admissions. The concession stand had a great night, too, selling Atlantic dogs (hot dogs with taco meat and nacho cheese), Coke products from our own bottling plant and plenty of other goodies.
And the media coverage was outstanding. Counting the News-Telegraph, four newspapers were covering the games, and there were four radio stations on hand. With the exception of Cedar Rapids and Dubuque, you rarely get any of that kind of coverage, especially in this day of corporate ownership and some newspapers turning strictly to AI-based programs to write cliched stories that don’t come close to capturing any of the excitement.
This year’s players, who would have been born between 2004 and 2009, were likely not even twinkles in their parents’ eyes back in the day of the old 16-team, one-class state softball tournament. (And yes, they broke this up to 10 Class 1A teams and six Class 2A teams.)
Back then, it was a real tournament atmosphere.
A host site would sometimes host as many as eight schools over a period of several nights. The host team – often but not always the top seed – sometimes didn’t even play on the first day, but they’d be there just to watch and cheer on the action, and most importantly scout their potential opponents. Same was true for other teams ... the coaches and players of other teams not participating that day, and sometimes their fans too, would come to watch a lot of outstanding softball.
At one point, the district would come down to two teams and they’d play for the championship. Oftentimes, the top two teams from another district would come and play in the other game ... but the bonus here is all four teams would advance to the regional quarterfinals. Y’see, the district champions would play the district runners up of their respective games, before a regional semifinal on the next night, where the winner would play in the regional championship for the right to go to the state tournament.
Think of how it was back then. Several thousand fans over a period of about a week-and-a-half to two weeks, a lot of support for each fanbase’s schools, great food and camaraderie and much more.
Today, there’s still post-season excitement, but on a much smaller scale. The powers-that-be at the athletic organizations seem to want granting home games as the privilege of winning and/or being ranked the highest at the right time of the season.
Which is fine, but it deprives fans, and most importantly players, of experiencing a true post-season, almost circus-like atmosphere.
I’m all for re-instituting the concept of double-bills for post-season baseball and softball games. Heck, even for volleyball and both boys’ and girls’ basketball, which used to do these doubleheaders as well.
Whatayathink?
Despite his issues or what you think of his philosophy, Kirk Ferentz still has popularity at Iowa, being the school’s all-time winningest football coach and a track record that is unmatched.
But it appears women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder has taken over his spot in the popularity pools in Hawkeye Nation.
Perhaps that’s with good reason. She’s won more games than anyone else in Hawkeye women’s basketball history (850 and counting), has a national runner-up trophy, one of the most popular players in recent times on her roster and everything else going for her and the program.
She’s definitely earned her two-year extension, the news which broke this week.
Her contract now goes through 2029, six years from now, and will earn a $1 million base salary, according to reports in the Cedar Rapids Gazette and The Athletic, and bonuses that total about that much.
As The Athletic’s analysis points out, the pay raise and extension “compensate for her for an unprecedented run of success.” Indeed, those fans who helped set attendance records were well-rewarded, with a Big Ten championship and a run to the NCAA Women’s Division I national title game.
The question is indeed whether she reaches 1,000 career wins before she retires. She’s 150 wins away, so that may be a stretch if she retires after 2029, at which point she’d be in her late 60s, although with the energy and passion she’s given the game, she may well be coaching well into the 2030s.
In any case, it’s a coach who has justly been rewarded and, as far as the Hawkeye eye can see, is poised to continue.
One coach I couldn’t see continuing on is Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald, especially after the revelations of the hazing culture in the Wildcats’ program.
You’ve probably heard some of the details, so I won’t regurgitate. But he had to have known, or should have known, and yet did nothing to stop it.
When I started writing this Monday morning, prior to my trip to Corydon to cover a regional softball game, Fitzgerald was still head coach at Northwestern. By the time I arrived for the game, he was fired.
This goes back to something I’d been preaching for a long time: The importance of journalism, and I don’t mean corporate-owned journalism, but good, independent journalism. Chances are, had it not been for the Daily Northwestern, the school’s newspaper, the hazing scandal would never have been known.
This should be a win for journalism in my opinion.
And it shows that new Northwestern president Michael Schill is, at least in the early going, willing to be a true leader.