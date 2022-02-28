Welcome back to "Dinner in a Pinch" with Chef Jamie Koehler. Today's column took the longest to write of all the columns that I have had the pleasures of writing for this outstanding regional newspaper. "Shall I write about my mood disorder, clinical depression and PST?" I asked a colleague.... No. Came the reply , it doesn't have anything to do with writing a column on food, life and creating a fresh recipe from scratch.
Or does it? Have you ever heard of "Jewish Penecyln"? It's Chicken Noodle Soup made with a whole carcass or Bone Broth.
I had a rather severe depression or BP1 Depressive Episode brought about due to over working on a creative consulting project. It's quite a rare thing for me to experience these days as I removed to Atlantic to receive a continuity of care and set about to write my book ( an autobiography) and quite accidentally to write and work weekly as a Columnist for the Atlantic News Telegraph.
A little more than 22 years ago, I held Ocean Sun in my arms and cradled him and rocked him for the first time. "Ocean Sun, was born to MJ and Jason and he was their love child.... Also born an Indigo Child, Ocean was gifted, endowed with many gifts and talents. He was an equally outstanding writer and composer. The original recipes we prepared together were for a special filmed event for South Dakota Public Television, featuring live Jazz, Food and Wine.
Ocean, using my personal Chefs Knife sliced all the way through his dominant nail on his pointer finger. There was very little blood, but it was still unsettling to someone as equally a perfectionist as I am in the kitchen.
The Salad:
ENSELADA MADRINA
Or
God Mother's Salad
It's a sublime as it is deceptively easy to prepare.
You will need ONE PINT EACH of three ripe fruits chilled and prepared for the mixing bowl, Cantelope, Seedless Red Grapes and seedless watermelon, Two infused olive oils LEMON and BASIL, and two bunches (1each) of fresh herbs BASIL and MINT. Squeeze the juice if one line and one lemon Plus a gentle sprinkling of Kosher Salt.
Using a tedious but necessary Mellon ballet, ball your Cantelope and Watermelon. Pick, rinse and De-stem your grapes. As delicately as possible hand toss ever-so gently the fruits... Preparing a crude vinaigrette with the lemon/lime juice and the infused olive oils... Start with three tablespoons of each oil to start and trust your taste buds and make sure the imagines is just so.
Serve slightly chilled at once! Bon Appetit!
This fresh fruit salad was created specifically for the Lady Diana DeVito on the occasion of her 70th birthday. It was recreated a prepared alongside my friend Ocean... And was pared with another special original recipe Salmon 605 and paired with fine wines with Mr. Eric Gardner Food & Wine Expert and television host for KOTA Television in Rapid City, SD.
The meaning of life is not to have cooked for celebrities or political figures of note. Rather, the meaning of life is to have shared precious moments with exceptional human beings like Eric Gardner, Ocean and his parents and to know that even when a brilliant light is extinguished far to soon that light shines on brighter and continues to touch the souls of many yet to some. Ocean Sun, age 19 was shot dead during a political argument and lost his life leaving behind his "Best friend" the mother of his child a baby girl just two short years ago. You see I only found this out recently and it has a profound impact on my psyche, my mood and my spirit. Ocean and his father lived with me for a Season and they both touched my soul.
Thank you Eric for being my dear friend and mentor. Thank you Diane for loving me unconditionally and thank you Ocean, my funny, Vegan friend for everything you taught me you at just 17 and 19 years of age were one of the greatest teacher's I ever knew. Thank you Kola.