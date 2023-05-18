Pastor's Column

Pastor Lauri Boysen

It’s just around the corner now! A group from Atlantic and the surrounding area will be heading to the holy land on a pilgrimage lead by Pastor Ray McCalla from the Baptist church. So, what’s the difference between a vacation, a political trip, and a pilgrimage, you ask? A pilgrimage to the Holy Land is a special time of spiritual journey for Christians- a time of Personal growth and transformation. The cultural and spiritual significance of each site. We will learn and share prayer in locations where key biblical events are commemorated: Nazareth, Bethlehem, Sea of Galilee, Jericho, the Dead Sea, and Jerusalem and other locations. It will be a time when we recommit ourselves to living a Christian life as a life of pilgrimage. Going on pilgrimage to the Holy Land is an especially appropriate way to come to know the land where Jesus was born, where he preaches and healed, suffered, died, and rose again. Throughout the centuries, pilgrimage, whether begun out of devotion or in penitence, has been the occasion for conversion. Pilgrims are changed by experience. Hearts and minds transformed forever; pilgrims have returned home with a new sense of their Christian calling to take up a new way of life. We are asked to walk prayerfully and devoutly in the steps of our Lord and with openness to the movement of the Spirit of Jesus in our lives.

