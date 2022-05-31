Welcome back to "Dinner in a Pinch" with Chef Jamie.
Memorial day weekend, the traditional kick off to Summer BBQ's and family gatherings... A time to remember those who have served our Country and get together with loved ones for a good old fashioned Fish Fry.
For the past three years it has been my pleasure to join my good friends Nate and Sari at their home in the country for a fun-filled evening of corn hole and fellowship with a great bunch of people from around South West Iowa for a quintessential Iowa Tradition the ever popular Fish Fry, featuring several fresh water fish, including my personal favorite Walleye!
All you need for a good Fish Fry is a freezer full of fresh caught fish fillets a Fry Daddy or a big pot filled with a good oil with a high smoking point and a great recipe for breading/batter. Here is my personal recipe:
Fish Fry Breading
You will need:
Eight to ten pounds of thawed fresh water fish fillets such as Walleye.
Two dozen eggs
Four cups of all-purpose flour
Three cups of Panko Breadcrumbs
Two tablespoons Old Bay Seasoning
Three tablespoons dried dill
Three tablespoons Lemon Pepper
One teaspoon Cayenne pepper
One tablespoon paprika
Three tablespoons dried parsley
Eight fresh lemons (sliced into quarters to serve alongside cooked fish.
You will need three aluminum roasting pans.
1) Place Three cups flour and all the herbs and spices into one pan... Mix evenly by hand.
2) Scramble the two dozen eggs in the second pan.
3) Place one cup flour and three cups Panko Breadcrumbs in the third pan.
4) Assembly line style dip the fish fillets into the flour and spice mixture and coat evenly... Dip floured fillets into the egg mixture and then finally coat and cover evenly with the Panko/Flour mixture.
5) Fry until a rich golden brown and the fish is cooked all the way.
Serve hot and fresh with the fresh lemon wedges and your favorite side dishes.
Enjoy and have a safe and fun time with your family and friends!
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary Tradition and he has served as a Personal Chef to various celebrities including the Rock Band "KISS", "John Fogerty" and the "Kenny Chesney" Band. Chef Jamie has lived in Cass County for the past three years and he is now proud to call Atlantic home.