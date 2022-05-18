Might there be some state championships coming southwest Iowa’s way after the Iowa Class 1A state track meet is over?
That remains to be seen, of course, but there’s a number of top-four seeds amongst the entries posted by the area’s five small schools, that could position themselves for some pretty shiny medals this weekend.
On the girls’ side, Riverside has chances in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 4x200. Audubon has the sixth-best times in the 800- and 3000-meter runs, and third-best in the distance medley relay and seventh in the sprint med.
CAM and Griswold each have long jumpers in the top eight. Audubon boys look the strongest in hurdle events, with several top-eight seeds, while Riverside has its highest seed in the sprint medley relay.
So without further ado, here’s what to expect at state from the Class 1A athletes:
THURSDAY
Girls’ shot put: This is one of two throwing events entered by CAM senior Mallory Behnken. She comes into this event seeded 19th, with an SQM-best toss of 35.6”. Algona Bishop Garrigan’s Audi Crooks, who has been getting several Division I basketball offers, has the No. 1 seed with an SQM throw of 42’10.25”.
Boys’ long jump: CAM senior Lane Spieker is a multi-event qualifier, and he’ll begin his final tour of the Blue Oval with an event he was a top-three finisher in a year ago. This year he’s seeded sixth with a leap of 21’0.5”. It’s Griswold’s Cale Swain who has really come on strong, as the Tiger junior – the first from the school to qualify from the boys’ side in at least four years – who had his season-best leap of 21’6,” earning him the fourth seed. Kole Becker of Lisbon is the top seed at 22’5.5”, but second – and well within reach of both Swain and Spieker – is Ogden’s Cael Pearson at 21’8.75” and No. 3 Carter Sievers of Newell-Fonda at 21’6.5”.
Girls’ shuttle hurdle relay: CAM comes in seeded 18th with a time of 1:13.20; the lineup is expected to be Bree Bower, Nova Wheatley, Maddie Holtz and Abby Follmann. Nodaway Valley has the best time at 1:08.20.
Girls’ 3000-meter run: Audubon freshman Stefi Beisswenger, who was outstanding in cross country last fall, has carried over her success as the Wheelers’ go-to distance runner. One of six freshmen competing in the event, SQM’s runner-up, she comes in with the sixth-best time at 11:36.70. Another freshman, Calamus-Wheatland’s Noelle Steines, has Class 1A’s best time at 11:05.07.
Girls’ 200-meter dash: It could be a big week for Riverside’s girls, as Lady Dawg sophomore Lydia Erickson has the fourth-best time with a 26.66. Madrid’s Jillian Dodds is the class of the field with a 25.83 SQM time, but Erickson is within 0.2 of second place. Also in the field is CAM’s Jenna Wheatleym seeded 22nd with a time of 27.78.
Boys’ 200-meter dash: Spieker comes in with the 16th-best SQM time in the event with a 23.30. Council Bluffs St. Albert’s Brendan Monahan is the No. 1 seed at 22.17, with Aidan Gruver of Preston-based Easton Valley about 0.23 behind.
Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: Relays have been very strong for Riverside this spring, and the 4x800 is one of five relays they’ve qualified for state in. Carly Henderson, Macy Woods, Veronica Schechinger and Elly Henderson is the expected lineup of the Lady Dawgs’ 11th-seeded team at 10:38.22. North Linn has a class-best time of 10:17.27, with Lawton-Bronson, Pekin and South Winneshiek the top contenders.
Girls’ 100-meter dash: Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn has the second-fastest SQM time in Class 1A with 12.56, 0.07 behind Madrid’s Lilly Ostert. Just over a second separates first from 24th place, with Madrid’s Ella Santi, South O’Brien’s Willa Sickelka and Highland’s Sarah Burton all rounding out the top five.
Boys’ 100-meter dash: Spieker, the Cougars’ top sprinter, comes in seeded 14th with a time of 11.44 going into the preliminaries. Monahan is the top seed at 10.78, about two-tenths faster than LeMars Gehlen’s Keaten Bonderson.
Boys’ 400-meter dash: CAM junior Cale Mass has an SQM time of 52.11, which has him seeded 11th. Lawton-Bronson’s theo Moseman is the top guy with a time of 50.16.
Boys’ shuttle hurdle relay: Both Audubon and CAM were top-eight finishers a year ago, and both nabbed top-eight seeds once again, each with veteran lineups. Gavin Smith is expected to anchor the sixth-seeded Wheelers, joined by Aaron Olsen, Brandon Jensen and Carter Andreasen; their seeded time is 1:02.61. The Cougars have an expected lineup of Jack Follmann, Joe Kauffman, Cale Maas and Sam Foreman, and go in seeded eighth at 1:03.11. Belle Plaine is the No. 1 seed at 1:00.42, while Lenox has edged Madrid for the No. 2 seed.
FRIDAY
Girls’ discus: The area has two in the field: Behnken, seeded eighth at 112’0”, and Griswold’s Paige Luft, at 107’5”. Both placed in the top eight a year ago. Nashua-Plainfield’s Breanna Hackman is the No. 1 seed at 139’3”, seven feet clear of English Valley’s Kennedy Axmear.
Boys’ discus: CAM’s Cade Ticknor is the News-Telegraph area’s top thrower, and he comes into the state meet with the fifth-fastest SQM distance of 149’0” New London’s Carter Allen is at 170’1”, six feet ahead of Logan-Magnolia’s Tru Melby.
Boys’ high jump: Exira-EHK’s Derrek Kommes represents the Spartans at state, and has an SQM-best performance of 6’0”. Southeast Iowa has the best two: New London’s Kade Benjamin at 6’8”, and Braden Spain of Wayland-based WACO at 6’6”.
Girls’ distance medley relay: The Audubon unit of Madison Steckler, Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen and Hannah Thygesen has shone in multiple relays this spring, and this could be the start of something big for the Wheelers. Their d-med comes in seeded third at 4:25.60, and just four seconds behind top-seeded Nashua-Plainfield and 0.17 back of No. 2 Grand View Christian of Des Moines. Beisswenger and MaKayla Schmidt could be alternates.
Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Three from the area are in the prelims: Audubon’s Smith, seeded eighth at 15.54, followed by the CAM duo of Jack Follmann (16.01) and Sam Foreman (16.02), 19th and 20th, respectively. Lisbon’s Kole Becker comes in at 14.34, with Bellevue’s Alex Pitts more than 0.4 behind him.
Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Andrusyshyn, possibly the Western Iowa Conference’s top overall female track athlete, has the No. 2 seed with a time of 15.43 going into the preliminaries, just behind Nodaway Valley super-athlete Maddax DeVault. Clayton Ridge’s JayLyn Moore and Remsen St. Mary’s Claire Schroeder could be top challengers as well.
Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: Riverside is seeded 24th with a time of 1:35.72; expect Liam Fagan, JJ Wilson, Grady Jeppesen and Ayden Salais to compete here. There’s nowhere to go but up here, as just over four seconds faster is the top seed: Lisbon.
Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: Andrusyshyn is expected to lead off the Lady Dawg’s 4x200, which is seeded sixth with a time of 1:49.56; she’s expected to be joined by Izzy Bluml, Elly Henderson and Erickson. Madrid, with a time of 1:44.11, is the class of the field, with a three-second advantage over Nodaway Valley.
Boys’ 400-meter hurdles: The NT-coverage area is well-represented, led by Audubon’s Smith at 55.83, seeded sixth. CAM’s Jack Follmann is in good position for a top-eight finish with his No. 9 seed at 56.40. Also in is CAM’s Maas at 58.05.
Boys’ distance medley relay: Riverside has the 19th seed with a time of 3:46.69, and an expected lineup of Mikey Casson, Salais, Rhett Bentley and Jeppesen. Saint Ansgar is in front of the field with a seeded time of 3:39.78, just ahead of Earlham, while third through fifth – East Buchanan, North Linn and Madrid – are within less than a second of each other in the 3:42-range.
Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Riverside owns the 11th-fastest SQM time with a 52-flat. Madrid is the clear top seed with a 49.18, nearly two seconds faster than Wapello, with Lisbon and Ogden the next fastest after that.
Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Audubon – with Zaiger, Nielsen, Steckler and Thygesen – are seeded 10th with a time of 4:17.90, but was a top-four finisher last year at state. Riverside, with Elly Henderson, Woods, Erickson and Bluml, is seeded 15th with a time of 4:21.54. The top three seeds are owned by Central Elkader (4:13.37), Martensdale-St. Mary’s and Nodaway Valley, both within a second.
Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Riverside is the area’s entry, coming in seeded 13th with a time of 3:33.55 and an expected lineup of Wilson, Casson, Jeppesen and Fagan. Earlham is the top seed at 3:27.53, with Mount Ayr and Lawton-Bronson also seeded in the prelim heat’s top three.
SATURDAY
Girls’ sprint medley relay: Another top-eight seed for the Wheelers, and once again it’s Nielsen, Steckler, Zaiger and Thygesen (with Addie Hocker and Schmidt as alternates). They have the seventh-best SQM time with 1:54.09. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn has the top seed at 1:52.91, just ahead of Nashua Plainfield and Mount Ayr.
Boys’ sprint medley relay: Riverside’s team of Fagan, Jeppesen, Salais and Casson is ranked eighth, their highest seed, with a time of 1:37.72. CAM will be sending Gabe Rouse, Follmann, Spieker and Maas to the oval as the 12th seed and a time of 1:38.00. Lawton-Bronson is the No. 1 seed at 1:33.99, about 0.75 faster than Iowa Valley of Marengo.
Girls’ 800-meter run: Thygesen could cap off a big career for the Wheelers with some individual glory, a top-eight finish in this middle-distance event. She’s seeded sixth at 2:28.78. Top time is owned by Turkey Valley’s Jalyssa Blazek at 2:21.52, about a half second faster than Grand View Christian’s Maddy Childs.
Girls’ 1500-meter run: Beisswenger is just outside the top eight with a time of 5:12.05 but has a good chance of breaking into the scoring range with a good performance. Blazek is tops in the field with an SQM time of 4:54.51, four seconds ahead of top challenger Steines.