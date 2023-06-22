Pastor's Column

This past week I made it through yet another box that I found in the storage room of our home to find a prop for VBS. To my surprise, it contained one of my favorite posters from teaching. “All I need to know about life I learned in Home Economics.” It went like this: “Say please, and thank you; Not every food comes in a box or a bag; Microwaves are for more than popcorn; It is possible to balance a checkbook; Children should be allowed to get dirty; Work at healing the relationships in our lives etc.”
I couldn’t help thinking of it as we were talking about VBS planning last week. For fun, let’s apply it to VBS “All I needed to know about faith, I learned in Vacation Bible School.” Let’s see:
1. Trust in God with all your heart and know that God’s love will never steer you wrong.
2. Jesus died to forgive me, so that I can forgive myself and others.
3. Love your neighbor as you love yourself. Love others with the love that God has shown you.
4. The Bible tells the story of “normal people.” These people get in trouble just like I do, but who by God’s grace, serve God in big ways.
5. Learning God’s Word, worship, prayer, and service don’t earn me God’s love, but it does help me stay close to God
6. Being loved by God means I am never alone
7. Church music is cool!
8. There are many young people who are “on fire” for the Lord.
9. Pastors can be fun too!
Everything we need to know in life can’t not be learned in a Family and Consumer Science classroom or in one short week of Vacation Bible School. VBS, Sunday School, Bible Study, and Confirmation simply lay good foundations for the rest of life’s lessons and lifelong learning. Life gets more and more complicated with age, but those foundations of our faith provide guidance during that complication.
In VBS we learn to trust God with all our heart and as we grow, we learn that it is hard to trust in God’s plan when the checkbook doesn’t balance or when things turn out different then we hoped. And yet we hold onto the foundation that has been laid and eventually learn that God can be trusted, even though it may mean we must let go of our own plans.
Faith is a journey, and it can’t be learned in a week, but the foundation can be laid, and this foundation will provide strength and grow stronger in the midst of everyday life with God. Have you asked a child to your congregation’s VBS? There is still time please help build a foundation for all Atlantic children. We have an opportunity share our faith with God’s help and guidance. What a privilege and responsibility!
With love in Christ,
Pastor Lauri