“Draw near to God and He will draw near to you.”
-James 4:8
There is something about being near someone. Nearness brings comfort, companionship and unity. When two people draw near to one another there is a mutual attraction. However, if only one draws near the other, there is discord and it’s a chase. Yet, Scripture assures us that when we draw near to God, He will draw near to us. This means we never chase after God because as soon as we begin to head in the direction of God, He’s also heading in our direction.
There are many ways we can draw near to God. Nearness to God can come through worship and praise. It can come through prayer and the reading of His Word. We can also draw near to God through serving others. Each time we participate in something that brings God glory, nearness is being accomplished.
Perhaps the most amazing part of this nearness is that God desires to be near us. God invites us to draw near so that He can reciprocate. Today, we are invited to draw near to God. This can be done in numerous ways and in return, He will draw near to us. Certainly God forgives us, loves us, etc. but I believe most of all God wants to be near us. The King of kings and Lord of lords wants to be near you. He invites you to draw near so that he can respond in the same way. Imagine the God of the universe watching and waiting with anticipation for you to draw near if even just a little so that He can draw near to you.