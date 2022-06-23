“Love is patient,(I) love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.” 1 Corinthians 13
It’s likely that you will hear 1 Corinthians 13 this month as June is wedding month! Until recently, this month was the most popular month to get married and this scripture is most often read at weddings. I even remember a movie where the main character and his friend bet each other to see if this chapter would be read during the ceremony!
Most of us have seen love when it is lovely and when it’s not. I have all sorts of opportunities to see love in my work. It’s a mother or father holding their baby for baptism and we welcome that little one into our congregation, or as a couple looking into each other’s eyes as they take their vows. It’s grandparents beaming as their grandchild sings in the Christmas program or comes forward to receive communion or affirm their baptisms or graduate. Love looks like grandchildren at their grandparent’s funeral with wonderful stories of fun and laughter. Love looks lovely when an elder couple, who have been married 67 years, hold hands as they come in.
Those of you that have ever tried to love for a lifetime or love authentically or love in a Christlike way know that love doesn’t always look so lovely does it? It may look like a parent holding that beautiful baby for the first time but now that little lovey is 3 and has the flu and can’t sleep- there are several sets of sheets and a mess to content with at 3 in the morning but that mother is rubbing that little girl’s back and putting her ponytail up and out of the way because that brings comfort-that’s what love looks like. And now that little lady is 17 and you told her to be home by 11 and it’s 1am and you are worried that she isn’t home yet-sometimes love looks like waiting by the phone. Sometimes love looks like starting over or just getting through the day or being willing to forgive yet again.
When Jesus calls us to love one and other he is calling us to a demanding occupation. This type of love is explored in 1st Corinthians. Paul knew that the greatest example of God’s unconditional love is Jesus Christ on the cross where Jesus gave everything to show us his love. We try over and over again to walk where Jesus leads us but it isn’t easy. That’s why we start every day new. I’m thankful that St. Paul gave us this example, it’s exactly why we need to stay focused on Jesus. Through His ministry Jesus demonstrated what God’s love looks like. It turns out that God’s love looks like compassion, inclusion, tenderness, attention of the outcast, welcome for the stranger, and forgiveness to the sinner. We need to remember what we see when we see Jesus on the cross-love looks like that!