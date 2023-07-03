“’Find the cost of freedom, buried in the ground.” Singer/songwriter David Crosby
These words resonate in my head while writing this week’s column. The Fourth of July is upon us and many are pondering how to navigate the fact that the Fourth is on Tuesday. It doesn’t fit into weekend plans. Humph, a holiday during the middle of the week, not easy to make it a three day weekend. While making plans, how many of us stop to think about freedom. We wake up every morning in a free society and most likely take it for granted.
Our Iowa flag motto states “our liberties we prize and our rights we shall maintain. This gives us pause to celebrate; the right to vote, the right to say what we think, the right to bear arms to name a few. Many citizens in our country are denied some of those rights. How does this happen? The word “fight” rears its angry head when one starts down this path. Rights from the very beginning have to be fought for both literally and figuratively.
News and opinion comes from many different sources. I’m a person of the old school — I receive my news via the radio, mostly public radio and the local stations. My television news comes from mainstream ABC, CBS, NBC and the Public Broadcasting System (PBS) that my family supports with a monthly donation. I don’t listen to or watch Clear Channel radio, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN or any otherwise specialized/biased news and opinion sources. I do listen in from time to time and find I get so riled up with anger and frustration that I absolutely have to turn the loud noises off. I try to sort through the array of information shared on the social networks. I like to share with my friends and family and to keep in touch. But many use this media to an unhelpful and negative end. Oh gee, that is their right as a citizen of this country — freedom of speech whether it is good intentioned or used to spew hate.
Thousands of women and men laid down their lives in order for us to enjoy the privilege of living in a democracy. Democracy literally means the people rule. It comes from 5th century Greece, demokratia, derived from demos “people” and kratos that translates to “rule”. Thousands have lost their lives to spread democracy throughout the world. Vietnam comes to mind.
Measuring the cost of freedom does not only mean lives lost. There are costs when people march for a cause they believe in or take over the streets in protest to fight for or against something that is perceived as unjust.
Women marched and protested for 72 years for the right to vote. Seventy two years! In today’s political environment, women are marching for the right to make decisions about their bodies. Many lives are at risk when life and death decisions are made by others than those immediately affected. This is a cost of freedom.
The Poor People’s March in 1963 brought thousands of people of color and white folks to the nation’s capitol to fight for democracy, to fight for the right to be treated fairly and not discriminated against. There was an encampment on the Washington Mall when people from all over the country came to protest. This is a cost of freedom.
January 6th brought people together who believed that our system of voting is rigged. Thousands participated in the destruction of the capitol and the possible lynching of a sitting Vice President. The near annihilation of our nation’s seat of democracy is a cost of freedom; there were many lives changed that day and several lives lost. Bottom line is that those who were there believed they were fighting for democracy.
What is the cost of freedom? Who and what defines freedom? There is a lot at stake. Living in a democracy is hard work and not to be taken for granted. Reaching into our core values can help us answer those questions.