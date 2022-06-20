Denise O'Brien's column from Monday, June 13, "Do we value guns over children?" raises a few questions.
1. "Assault weapons are deadly weapons" First, please define the term "assault weapon", as you used it several times. Any firearm can be used in a deadly manner, so a clear definition is needed.
2."Why does a weapon that has a 2 to 2.5 range need to be used in hunting deer"? I'm not sure if you are referring to yards, meters or miles but according to the U.S. Dept .of Defense, the 5.56 cartridge is practical for engaging a target up to 575 yards. Your inflating of the range is misleading to the average citizen, please do your research before throwing random numbers out there.
3."Access to guns in Iowa is quite easy". Iowa is no different than any other state as every FFL holder is required to run a background check or see a Permit of some type for a purchase. You make it sound like it's as easy as running to Wal-Mart and grabbing a rifle off the wall. Honest FFL holders don't run the risk of selling with no Check or Permit, that's how you lose your license.
I invite Ms.O'Brien to visit my business where I could explain how scare tactics concerning guns are just that-a plan to misinform the general public. I would even let her shoot my AR-15.