Don’t shoot the messenger, but so far I love having a teenager. She is teaching us a lot about ourselves, and pushing us as parents to see her for who she is. I fully believe our children come to us who they are, and God has been gracious enough to choose us to parent our specific children. We cannot change the God-designed nature of who they are. We can only hope to point them to it, encourage them in it, and love them through it!
Last week, Hallie came to me and wanted to talk. She started sharing her feelings with me and I realized I had inadvertently upset her. As we talked and worked through it, we realized it was something she was over-processing. She sure comes by that naturally, sorry Hal! In talking through this scenario, I realized that she was feeling disconnected from me over one sentence I said in passing two days ago!!
I hadn’t thought about the sentence, or conversation, again, because when I said it I was thinking about the long to-do list I had, the fact that one half of the flowers I bought were dying in their pots and I was mad about it, and like 6 million other things.
But for two days, Hallie sat on that sentence and assumed something that wasn’t. Two days later, she came back and asked to talk about it and clarify what I meant. She honestly had to walk me through the entire moment because it was so fleeting in my head.
I wonder how often we are all doing that? What fleeting moment to someone else are we making a mountain out of? What sentence said in an uncommon tone from someone we encounter are we dwelling on unnecessarily. What are we trying to make about us, that isn’t.
This is in no way a negative put down to my teenager. How could it be? She is learning to navigate all of life’s relationships, and conversations, and moments and situations, all the while — you know, hormones. Enough said.
It stopped me in my tracks and pushed me to remind myself to be aware of my tone, the atmosphere of my words and body language. We are all busy, tired, stressed at times, happy, sad, etc. My tone need not reflect what’s going on behind my eyes. The grocery store clerk didn’t over-commit my schedule, I did. My teenager just needs to know if I deposited her check, she doesn’t know it’s item #95 on my to-do list.
It also reminded me to stop reading into every little thing. Maybe you don’t do this, but I am a chronic over-reader, over-analyzer, over-processor. It’s just really unnecessary. Hallie and I had a great talk. “Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks.” Matthew 12:34. Ouch. Perhaps my overwhelmed heart was speaking loud and clear that day as a red flag warning to myself. It took my 13 year old to bring it to my attention to realize I am not filling-up like I should.
But I think we can take that verse one-step further and say, ‘Out of the abundance of the heart the mind processes….’ How we process things could say a lot about the current condition of our heart and who we’ve anchored it to!
Something else we say a lot in our house is, “Our response is our responsibility!” We aren’t responsible for how someone else treats us or speaks to us. I have to remind myself that often. I am responsible for how I respond, and what if, just maybe, the way we respond could reflect more of who we are anchored to. The spirit of our responses to everything in life reflect the condition of our heart. What is mine saying? What about yours?
We get to decide the atmosphere that follows us around. What type of response are you claiming responsibility over?
Until next week,
Mallory