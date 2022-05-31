The Cass County Conservation department will be celebrating trails this week with a “National Trails Day T-Bone Trail” ride. The event comes on the heels of last month’s formal adoption of the Cass County Recreational Trails plan by the County Board of Supervisors.
Use of public trails is becoming increasingly popular. Just visit the High Trestle Trail near Woodward on any summer day as proof- in 2011 it attracted “more than 91,000 users” according to a study from Iowa State University.
The Racoon River trail that runs from Jefferson, through Panora to Waukee and beyond is similarly busy. Closer to home the Sauk River trail connecting Lake View and Carroll is a popular choice, and on just about any night you can see people walking or riding bikes along the T-Bone Trail that runs from Audubon to just north of Atlantic.
It’s clear that trails enhance the quality of life for residents who use the trails, but they also serve as economic development incentives for communities to attract visitors.
Again the Iowa State Study states that “Expenditures on travel to recreation sites and participation in recreation activities has resulted in more than $3 billion of spending, which in turn helps support approximately 31,000 jobs and $717 million of income in the state.”
While a study on the “Economic and Health Benefits of Bicycling in Iowa” conducted by the University of Northern Iowa, in the fall of 2011 showed that spending by bike riders on multi-use trails in the state generated “$364.8 million of direct and secondary economic impacts.”
Biking is big business.
So kudos for the county’s commitment to improving and adding to its trail system. It’s important that this is seen not just as recreational perks or an expensive extravagance - they are a crucial part of community development, raising the value of nearby property, boosting spending at local businesses, encouraging healthier residents through exercise and outdoor activities and making communities more attractive places to live.
Communities that aren’t actively working on a trail plan are simply missing out.
But it is not easy. Trails are expensive and time-consuming to develop. It’s often difficult to acquire the property needed, and it can be expensive.
It is for those reasons, and others, that, while improving, the report acknowledges that the current infrastructure is “very limited.” Many of the proposed map routes included in the report date from 2008 - 14 years ago. And maybe the biggest disappointment, despite years of effort, the T-Bone trail has still not been extended the final three miles into Atlantic.
The report lays out, rather optimistically, a three-phase plan over the next 5-15 years for building an extensive network of trails throughout the county that includes all of our county communities.
It calls for creating a “countywide group with representation from each community” to take the lead on trail development and work with cities and non-profit organizations to raise awareness - and money - for the projects.
The truth is Cass County doesn’t have the tourism attractions that other counties offer. We have to create them. Trails and recreation are a proven method of attracting visitors, who, once here, can experience the quality of life we enjoy.
But, if the county is going to make any progress on this it will be because the public demands it. If the public doesn’t get behind the project, or just doesn’t care, those maps from 2008 won’t need updating any time soon.
That would be a shame.
I encourage everyone to take the time on June 4 to participate in the T-Bone Trail ride and then build off that and work to make the Cass County Recreational Trails plan a reality. It’s a plan we can’t afford to ignore.
National Trails Day- T-Bone Trail Ride
The Cass County Conservation Board is holding a National Trails Day T-
Bone Trail Ride! The program will meet at the I-80/T-Bone Trail Trailhead, North of Atlantic IA on June 4 th 2022 at 1 PM. FREE! Bike, walk, strollers, everyone is welcome! Come out and celebrate National Trails Day! All ages/abilities welcome and Free! We hope you will join us!
The event will be canceled if there is inclement weather.
The trail plan can be viewed on the Conservation Department’s website under “parks/wildlife” information at: