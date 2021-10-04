Letter to the Editor and the residents of the CAM School District:
As some of you know, the CAM School District is proposing a Nov. 2 General Obligation bond vote. I feel there are a vast majority of the eligible voters who do not know the facts of what the School Board and Superintendent are asking our community for over the course of the next 30 years. It has been proposed and is now on the ballot for a $30,000,000 (30 million dollars) commitment which would increase every home owner, land owner and business owner's property tax by a substantial amount. I support the CAM School District fully and I think its survival is critical to our communities.
However, I also know that given the current situation with inflation, employee shortages, and the unknown business conditions related to the pandemic, now is not the time to ask for excessive amounts of taxation to burden people and businesses (including Agri business).
There have been six public meetings along with some additional committee meetings which have resulted in the school board's recommendation to move forward with the bond issue. These meetings were not well advertised and therefore not well attended. I attended the fifth meeting, which was the first meeting I had heard about. Of the 1721 active voters in the CAM School District, there were approximately 190 people in person or on Zoom. This is a mere 11% of the potential voters in our district. At the sixth published meeting, there were
people in the hallway wanting information, but they were not even offered a chance to ask questions prior to the Board's vote.
More people need the information and the facts about this General Bond prior to the final vote on Nov. 2. We have asked what the 30 million dollars will be spent on and each time we have been told that it has not yet been decided how exactly the funding will be allocated. We were told that this will be firmed up once the proposed bond is approved.
In the beginning, teachers were asked, "What would your wish list be if you could have whatever you wanted in a school?" Now, they have taken the wish list and applied it to a bond issue. The administration has taken the outlook of the less the voters know, the better our odds of passing the bond. The property owners of the CAM district are wiser than this. We want clear firm facts on what our tax dollars are being spent for!
I truly question the management ability of the current Administration. We heard multiple times at meetings that the North (Anita) Elementary building was beyond repair as well as the old section of the Massena School. A new gym was added to that building just a few years ago. Why was the gym added to a building in such disrepair it can only be demolished in the current proposal? In 1996 (I believe, as I was on the school board at that time) a roughly $.01 PPEL tax was approved. This tax was to be used to maintain the property and buildings of the district. The district receives a total of $809,534 per year in PPEL tax revenue-$159,986 comes from the state tax and $649,566 dollars of local tax revenue each year is generated through that PPELtax. This means that in the past 10 years over 8 million dollars raised to maintain property and buildings. Yet, according to
the information received at the Community meetings, the buildings are beyond repair and can only be demolished. If this is the management style of the current administration, how can we as responsible voters approve such a large bond issue, withoutall the information and facts? We have asked why we can't repair and remodel our current facilities, which should be at a greatly reduced figure (possibly half the 30 million proposal)We were told it wasn't financially viable to do so. Mismanagement will eventually get the district to the
financial condition where it cannot survive. Yet, if the bond is passed the district taxpayers will pay to the completion of the bond's term. Let's wait until we can have firm facts on all the options and can evaluate the cost savings and enrollment data.
Here are some tax figures and facts that you, as a taxpayer, need to know. This information comes directly from the Cass County Assessor's office, the Cass County Auditor's office, the USDA Census of Agriculture, and information the school provided at their meetings. There are currently 643 farmland owners in Cass County. The average farm owner has 443 acres. The average assessed value per acre is $1,580.52 (median value per acre of $6,825 minus a rollback of 84.305 % and an equalization of up to 4%). This gives us a median taxable
value of $700,170,36. This does not include the average residential ag home and ag building value of $164.090 taxable value. The school has estimated the tax increase could be as high as $4.05 per $1,000 of valuation. Therefore, an average farmer in the CAM district will pay an additional $3,500.25 per year for the next 30 years. Some will pay much more, some less. A commercial business of $250,000.00 will pay a extra $ 1,012.50 per year for the next 30 years. Finally, the median home owner's valuation of $80,800.00 in the communities of the district will pay an additional $327.24 for 30 years. A homeowner with
a valuation of $200,000 (which is a reasonable figure in today's home market) will pay $810 more each year. Of course, there are exemptions such as homeowners and military exceptions that can reduce the cost, but the rollbacks and assessments can also be raised at any time to meet county budget needs. It is reasonable to assume in the future that they will and result in these figures presented being low. These taxes may be enough to stop a potential business from opening or expanding here. They will definitely cause a hardship on those people who are on a fixed income.
Another interesting concern is at the fifth meeting, the school's representative stated that roughly 40% of the current property tax is raised by the wind generators in our district. One of the questions asked by a community member was, "What happens if this funding stream ends?" We were told it shouldn't for the Bond's life. This is totally incorrect. The TIF district financing used to collect property tax on the generators is a 20-year period. Nine years have already been utilized. After the next 11 years of the TIF are used, the taxing
authority goes from the TIF District (local Cass County) to the Iowa Department of Revenue and the owner utility can ask for a reassessment of value due to age and condition. This has been done in many other counties and usually results in a lower valuation and reduced taxes paid. If this happens in our case, without the wind generators current tax level, it will be reassessed and the property taxes levied will increase beyond the projected $4.05 per $1,000.00 assessed.
We don't need to fund a wish list or give anyone a "blank signed check" to spend as they wish. We need to know exactly what we are getting. We need to know if there is a possible solution that does not handicap local homeowners and businesses including agribusinesses with excessive taxes. Please get all the information you need to vote on this Bond in an informed and intelligent manner. There are better options than spending 30 million dollars. Vote No on the current bond issue. Let's get to a cost that we all can live with and provide our students a great education that ensures they thrive and we survive.
Thank you.